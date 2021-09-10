37th annual Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run & Walk is back in person — and virtually

The 37th annual Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run & Walk is moving back to its longtime home at the Baylands for in-person races on Sept. 17 following a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The event also is taking place virtually in parks, on streets and in neighborhoods near and far for a second consecutive year for participants who prefer to run whenever and wherever they choose. This is the first year that the event will be held in person and virtually.