Port Jefferson’s Village Cup Regatta sets sail Sept. 11

Twenty years ago, the United States changed forever when four hijacked jetliners were intentionally crashed into the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania. At Ground Zero in New York City, the traditional reading of names of each victim will resume this year at the 9/11 Memorial in New York and the following ceremonies will be held on the North Shore to honor the thousands of lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, a day that will live forever in our hearts.

CENTEREACH, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO