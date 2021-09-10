CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
911 remembered: David Letterman delivered a powerful monologue after the attacks

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 9 days ago
In the days following the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, television coverage of the aftermath of the attacks became the longest uninterrupted news event in U.S. television history.

The four major U.S. broadcast networks took to the airways and stayed there for 93 continuous hours.

The network coverage began when the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center, and for the next four days, all regular network programming and the commercials shown during those shows were suspended.

On the night of Sept. 17, talk show host David Letterman returned to television with the “Late Show.” Letterman was the first late-night talk host to come back on the air.

Letterman’s show opened quietly, without his opening theme music. He told his audience that he wanted to say a few things about the attacks before any guests came out.

The roughly eight minutes of television that followed would become some of the most memorable in the days after the attacks on the country.

Below, is Letterman’s monologue from that night.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Marietta Daily Journal

David Letterman’s first show after 9/11 hit all the right notes

NEW YORK — When most people looked to the president and mayor for leadership, the TV world turned to Dave. After the 9/11 attacks devastated the country, and New York City in particular, nothing felt the same. David Letterman’s return to “The Late Show” on Sept. 17 was a small step in a big recovery.
David Letterman consoled by fans after sharing news of tragic death

David Letterman was comforted by fans after he paid a sweet tribute to his friend, Norm Macdonald, who died on Tuesday. Norm was a comedian best known for being a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He died aged 61 after privately battling cancer for nine years.
Letterman, Conan, and Other Late Night Hosts Remember Norm Macdonald

Comedy lost one of its most original voices yesterday with the death of Norm Macdonald. The 61-year-old stand-up legend and former SNL cast member excelled at all manner of comedy, but was especially great as a talk show guest, where his blunt, deadpan jokes and rambling stories would often crack the host up even more than they would the audience. His loss is a huge one for comedy, and it was felt especially keenly by his fellow comics, especially the talk show hosts who were his friends, colleagues and acolytes.
David Letterman
Dancing with the Stars pro reacts to not being asked back for season 30

Now-former Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe has spoken out after to not being asked back for season 30 of the show, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing. The news was announced on Thursday (September 2), with Keo seemingly hinting he'd have liked to return. "While it's disappointing...
Jon Stewart admits he was wrong to not take Donald Trump's presidential candidacy seriously on The Daily Show

Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015, giving Stewart's Daily Show about six weeks to cover it before his signing off on Aug. 6, 2015. Back then, Stewart called Trump's candidacy "a gift from heaven." “Thank you Donald, thank you Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” he said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where all I’m getting is just straight morphine.” Stewart went on to call Trump’s announcement speech “the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour from the mouth of a batshit billionaire,” also cracking that “America’s id is running for president!” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted his treatment of Trump was, in retrospect, wrong. “What I missed there is that his certainty, his ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” he said. “I thought it made him a buffoon, and I thought that’s what would disqualify him. What it did is made him the perfect vessel.”
Senator Bob Dole issues tweet following 'SNL' alum Norm Macdonald's death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee issued a short statement on Twitter following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death. Macdonald died at the age of 61. He was battling cancer privately for nine years before his death Tuesday, according to Brillstein Entertainment...
Bill Maher Responds To Whoopi Goldberg, Sounds Off On Use Of 'Black National Anthem'

Bill Maher has sounded off on the whole situation with Whoopi Goldberg and the use of the Black National Anthem at NFL games. To recap what happened, Maher spoke on his HBO show Real Time about the NFL kicking off its first game of the season by playing both “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the Black National Anthem, also known by the title “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
