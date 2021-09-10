CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Allied Gardens/Grantville Community Council

By SDCNN
missiontimescourier.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 2021 has been a slow month. The Allied Gardens-Grantville Community Council (AGGCC) did not hold a board meeting or a town hall meeting. The Navajo Community Planners, Inc. did not meet and they have not produced an agenda for the Sept. 8, 2021 meeting. We did not host a Navajo Canyon nature hike or community cleanup venture. With the pandemic closures, there was nothing much going on at the library or the recreation center. About the only thing that was going on was the public debate over Senate Bills 9 and 10. For more information about the laws that threaten our residential neighborhoods contact United Neighbors at unitedneighbors.net.

missiontimescourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Navajo#Parks And Recreation#Senate#Recreation Department#Allied Community Gardens#Backyard Fruit#Ascension Lutheran Church#The Pumpkin Patch#The Gardens Board#Facebook#The Community Council#Ncpi
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy