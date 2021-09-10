August 2021 has been a slow month. The Allied Gardens-Grantville Community Council (AGGCC) did not hold a board meeting or a town hall meeting. The Navajo Community Planners, Inc. did not meet and they have not produced an agenda for the Sept. 8, 2021 meeting. We did not host a Navajo Canyon nature hike or community cleanup venture. With the pandemic closures, there was nothing much going on at the library or the recreation center. About the only thing that was going on was the public debate over Senate Bills 9 and 10. For more information about the laws that threaten our residential neighborhoods contact United Neighbors at unitedneighbors.net.