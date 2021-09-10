South Carolina one of 14 states that require education about 9/11
Every year, South Carolina students spend the weeks surrounding Sept. 11 learning about the day when terrorists toppled the World Trade Center. The state is one of just 14 in the nation that includes 9/11 in its education standards, according to reporting by CBS News. South Carolina is joined by New York, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas.www.postandcourier.com
