Outdoors calendar: Antlerless deer season, open trap shoots, youth pheasant hunt

There are over 20 species of teal found throughout the world. Just three species, Blue-winged, Green-winged and Cinnamon, call North America home. These smaller ducks fly fast and maneuver quickly, causing some hunters to call them “turbo ducks.” Teal season opens early, and is the first hunt of the year for many sportsmen. As was the case for me and three friends in Iowa.

