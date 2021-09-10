Outdoors calendar: Antlerless deer season, open trap shoots, youth pheasant hunt
Sept. 11-19 – Early antlerless deer season in specified WMUs 3M, 3R, 8A, 8F, 8G, 8J, 8N, 9A and 9F. Archery-only hunters will also be able to hunt in WMUs 1C, 3S, 4J and 8C. Deer Management Permits and Deer Management Assistance Program tags only for this new license year may be used for the special hunt. Special regulations are now in effect. For more information, check out dec.ny.gov/outdoor/28605.html#deer.buffalonews.com
