Biological Science Seminar Series to feature environmental physiologist

Plus: Shatterproof’s upcoming fundraiser, a buprenorphine training module, and treatment jobs. The Vermont Addiction Professionals Association (VAPA) will host the seminar “Science of Addiction & Addiction as a Disease: The Medical Model” on Sept. 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EST. Attendees will learn about natural adaptive strategies of the central nervous system, key dopamine pathways, neuroplasticity, and neural receptors involved in tolerance and withdrawal relevant to SUDs and their treatment. Other topics include perspectives of the disease model of addiction and the impact of stigma on the acceptance of this model. Event trainer Christopher Bondi, M.D., has substantial experience in the field, including work in both inpatient and outpatient SUD treatment centers, teaching in hospitals, and his current work as an instructor for the Vermont Recovery Coach Academy and Recovery Vermont.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO