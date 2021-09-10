Biological Science Seminar Series to feature environmental physiologist
The NDSU Department of Biological Sciences is set to host a presentation by Jon Harrison, professor in the School of Life Sciences at Arizona State University, Tempe. Harrison is scheduled to present “Does our Pesticide Regulatory System Protect Pollinators? A Case Study with a Commonly-used Mitotoxic Fungicide” Friday, Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. in Van Es 101. The talk also will be available virtually through Zoom.www.ndsu.edu
