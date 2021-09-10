CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biological Science Seminar Series to feature environmental physiologist

ndsu.edu
 9 days ago

The NDSU Department of Biological Sciences is set to host a presentation by Jon Harrison, professor in the School of Life Sciences at Arizona State University, Tempe. Harrison is scheduled to present “Does our Pesticide Regulatory System Protect Pollinators? A Case Study with a Commonly-used Mitotoxic Fungicide” Friday, Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. in Van Es 101. The talk also will be available virtually through Zoom.

www.ndsu.edu

usciences.edu

High School Student gets Experience Researching Cell Movement in Biological Sciences Lab

USciences’ emphasis on research opportunities extends beyond our students to include students from surrounding Philadelphia-area high schools. In the lab of Chris Janetopoulos, PhD, associate professor of biological sciences, high school students work alongside undergraduates to study how cells move, a phenomenon called chemotaxis. “It’s a pretty complicated process- how...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
vt.edu

Raymond Wheeler to speak about bioregenerative life support for space exploration at Virginia Tech Life Science Seminar

Raymond Wheeler, a plant physiologist and the lead for Advanced Life Support Research at National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), will speak at the Virginia Tech Life Science Seminar (VTLSS) on Friday, Sept. 10 at 12:00 p.m. VTLSS is a university-wide seminar series funded by the Fralin Life Sciences Institute at Virginia Tech.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Maine Campus

Versant Power Astronomy Center holds first ‘Science Lecture Series’ of the semester

On Sept. 9, the lecture “Pushing Climate Change Research to the Roof of the World” by Dr. Paul A. Mayewski was held at the Versant Power Astronomy Center at the University of Maine. This presentation touched upon Mayewski’s participation in the National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest Expedition in April and May of 2019. “Pushing Climate Change Research to the Roof of the World” was the first of the “Science Lecture Series” at the Astronomy Center this semester.
SCIENCE
State
Colorado State
unomaha.edu

Biomechanics Seminar Series

This week's seminar series features Dr. Namwoong Kim, from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Kim's presentation is titled "Reducing Joint Loading Asymmetry Following ACL Reconstruction." Abnormal movement patterns that offload the surgical knee persist over time in individuals post anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR). Individuals post ACLR exhibit asymmetries...
OMAHA, NE
Valdosta Daily Times

TU’s Science Café to feature scientist who studies Martian meteorites

Thomas University’s popular Science Café series returns for the 2021-22 academic on Tuesday, Sept. 28, with a presentation by Dr. Munir Humayun titled “What can be learned about ancient oceans on Mars from analysis of igneous Martian meteorites?”. Dr. Humayun is a professor of geochemistry at Florida State University and...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
unl.edu

Agronomy and Horticulture seminar series starts Sept. 10

This fall’s Agronomy and Horticulture Online Seminar Series begins with “Biochare — What Do We Really Know About Its Benefits?” presented by Nebraska’s Humberto Blanco Sept. 10. Blanco, professor of soil management and applied soil physics, will present on whether biochar can restore the declining soil ecosystem services including food...
LINCOLN, NE
umhb.edu

UMHB College of Humanities and Sciences to Host ‘Voices in Diversity’ Speaker Series

BELTON, Texas—The College of Humanities and Sciences at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will host a series of “Voices in Diversity” lectures, beginning with “Therapeutically Present Pedagogy” by Dr. Jude Austin on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at 4 p.m. in Brindley Auditorium at the York Science Center. The event is free and open to all students, faculty and staff.
BELTON, TX
ucsf.edu

New Self-Paced Data Science Course Series!

We are excited to announce our first self-paced course series, R for Everyone, which introduces fundamental computer programming concepts through R. Folks of all backgrounds and experience levels can jump in to get oriented to computer programming. Since it’s self-paced, you can take the course at any time. We designed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ndsu.edu

Anthropology faculty member works with Wisconsin tribe on archeological project

John Creese, NDSU associate professor of anthropology, has been working with heritage professionals from the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Nation and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to survey and document ancient Indigenous village sites on tribal lands in Wisconsin. The group, working under the authority and direction...
SCIENCE
CBS Miami

FIU Ph.D Candidate Helps Guide Research To Support Coral Reef Restoration and Conservation

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An FIU marine biology Ph. D candidate is at the center of research that may provide hope for the future of coral reef restoration and conservation. Serena Hackerott is spearheading a new grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) provided to FIU’s Institute of Environment. The grant, worth nearly $274,000, is going toward researching innovative ways to make coral more resilient to the changing climate. Hackerott and Dr. Jose Eirin-Lopez are leading the project at Carysfort Reef in the Florida Keys. The team will apply stress hardening techniques to the corals in a lab and then return them to...
AGRICULTURE
treatmentmagazine.com

VAPA Hosts Seminar on Science of Addiction

Plus: Shatterproof’s upcoming fundraiser, a buprenorphine training module, and treatment jobs. The Vermont Addiction Professionals Association (VAPA) will host the seminar “Science of Addiction & Addiction as a Disease: The Medical Model” on Sept. 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EST. Attendees will learn about natural adaptive strategies of the central nervous system, key dopamine pathways, neuroplasticity, and neural receptors involved in tolerance and withdrawal relevant to SUDs and their treatment. Other topics include perspectives of the disease model of addiction and the impact of stigma on the acceptance of this model. Event trainer Christopher Bondi, M.D., has substantial experience in the field, including work in both inpatient and outpatient SUD treatment centers, teaching in hospitals, and his current work as an instructor for the Vermont Recovery Coach Academy and Recovery Vermont.
MENTAL HEALTH
wbiw.com

Fall Presidential Lecture Series to feature champions of climate science, democracy

WEST LAFAYETTE — Garry Kasparov, former chess world champion and founder of the Renew Democracy Initiative, and climate scientist Steven E. Koonin will headline Purdue’s Presidential Lecture Series events this fall. “Does Freedom Have a Future? A Conversation with Soviet-born Chess Grandmaster and Democracy Champion Garry Kasparov”. Kasparov will join...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
geneticliteracyproject.org

‘Science-based farming optimized for reduced environmental impact’: What’s behind the hydroponic farming boom — and attempts to deny its sustainability advantages?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Hydroponic farming allows for vertical farming, because it is not dependent on the soil. This allows for greater plant yield per...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Bham Now

ZooTeach Professional Development Series : Fall Citizen Science

The Birmingham Zoo values the work done by teachers around the region and we want to do what we can to assist during these unique circumstances. Please select a series from the options listed below. Zoo admission and experiences, curricula handouts covered in the workshop, and CEU credit fees are factored into the price.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
SCIENCE

