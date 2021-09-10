How to make the iconic martini to be served at the 73rd Emmy Awards

James Bond would take his "shaken, not stirred," but one award-winning mixologist has three new riffs on the iconic martini for the upcoming Emmy Awards.

As Hollywood prepares for the Emmy Awards to make its in-person return, Ketel One and Diageo Reserve World Class bartender Charles Joly created a cocktail collection that pays homage to the vodka martini tailor-made for the official festivities.

"The martini is the arguably the most iconic cocktail in the classic canon and has undoubtedly cemented its place in television and pop culture history. Since its creation, it has inspired so many memorable cinematic moments, and I’m thrilled to be able to bring those moments to life with this year’s cocktail collection," he said.

Joly created three fresh takes -- while staying true to each cocktail's roots -- on the classic martini, the cosmopolitan, and the espresso martini and shared his recipes for each.

The Foraged Martini

Eric Medsker - PHOTO: Charles Joly created the Foraged Martini for the 73rd Emmy Awards.

An elegant, herbaceous twist to the classic vodka martini featuring tarragon, thyme and truffle.

Ingredients

2 ounces vodka

1/2 ounce dry vermouth

1/2 ounce thyme and tarragon infused blanc vermouth (below)

5 drops peach bitters

3 drops green chartreuse

1 drop truffle oil, for garnish

Directions

For the herb-infused blanc vermouth, pour 750 ml of blanc vermouth over 8 sprigs of fresh thyme and an equal-sized bunch of tarragon. Muddle gently and allow to macerate for 30 minutes. Be careful not to over-infuse, as these herbs can become overpowering.

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass and stir. Once combined, pour into a chilled Nick and Nora glass. Top cocktail with one drop of truffle oil.

The Reboot Royale

Eric Medsker - PHOTO: Charles Joly created the Reboot Royale for the 73rd Emmy Awards.

This effervescent version of the beloved cosmopolitan has an addition of rosé sparkling wine and cranberry pearls.

Inredients

1 1/2 ounce vodka

3/4 ounce Calamansi vinegar-lemon juice blend (equal parts vinegar and lemon)

1/2 ounce simple syrup

1 1/2 ounce rosé champagne

Cranberry pearls, for garnish

Directions

Shake ingredients gently with ice. Pour into a small bowled white wine glass. Top with rosé champagne and enjoy the cranberry pearls on the side or in the glass for more flavor.

The Café Crimson

Eric Medsker - PHOTO: Charles Joly created the Cafe Crimson riff on an espresso martini for the 73rd Emmy Awards.

Joly's playful riff on the espresso martini has succulent notes of black cherry and ripe raspberry.

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounce vodka

1 1/2 ounce black cherry Kenyan cold brew (below)

1/2 ounce unrefined coconut sugar syrup

1/4 ounce raspberry liquer

15 drops saline solution (1:5 ratio salt to water)

For the salted-vanilla oat milk

About 2 cups, 500 ml oat milk

3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

For the black cherry Kenyan cold brew

Chill 60 grams coarse ground coffee steeped in 500 ml black cherry juice in the fridge for 24 hours

Directions

Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake well. Strain contents of shaker into a chilled coupe glass. Carefully layer salted-vanilla oat milk on top. Express oils from lemon twist and place decoratively on the rim.

Get the drink to your doorstep

Ketel One, Cocktail Courier - PHOTO: The official Emmy Awards drinks are available nationwide from Cocktail Courier.

Ketel One has also partnered with Cocktail Courier to create a bespoke Emmy Awards cocktail kit with all the ingredients to try at home.

The limited-edition kit allows home bartenders to tinker with the tools of the trade and make their cocktail precisely to their liking with a variety of garnish options for up to six people and is available for purchase online.

Click here for a full list of nominees and check back for more Emmy Awards coverage.

The 73rd Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, Sept. 19, 8:00-11:00 pm ET.