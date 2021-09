Metallica is one of the most legendary metal bands of all time and their Black Album from 1991 is one of their most classic albums thanks to the fact that it brought their sound to the mainstream. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of this project, the band has come out with a special album full of covers from a diverse range of artists. In fact, plenty of hip-hop acts can be found on this new album, including Flatbush Zombies who were joined by DJ Scratch for a unique rendition of "The Unforgiven" which is one of the biggest hits on the album.

8 DAYS AGO