CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Food shortages ‘permanent’ and shoppers will never again enjoy full choice of items, Britons warned

By Rob Merrick and Holly Bancroft
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n0FOf_0bsJ3N7M00

Food shortages in supermarkets and restaurants are “permanent” and shoppers will never again enjoy a full choice of items, an industry boss has told Britons.

In an extraordinary warning, the head of the Food and Drink Federation said staff shortages – triggered by a combination of Covid and Brexit – had killed off the “just-in-time” delivery model.

“I don’t think it will work again, I think we will see we are now in for permanent shortages,” Ian Wright said.

But Downing Street rejected the claim of a broken system and, in a potential hostage to fortune, predicted the shortages will be over by the festive season.

Pressed on whether the shortages will ease to allow people to enjoy a “normal Christmas”, Boris Johnson ’s spokesman told The Independent : “I believe so, yes.”

The clash came as the government rebuffs calls to loosen post-Brexit immigration rules – to attract more HGV drivers, for example – insisting businesses must stop relying on EU workers.

But the hit to trade from leaving the EU and the pandemic was laid bare by new figures revealing trade with the bloc plunged in July, with exports £1.7bn lower than in July 2018 and imports down £3bn.

Worryingly, the UK is on course to fall out of Germany’s top 10 trading partners for the first time in 70 years, data issued by the German government revealed.

“The UK’s loss of importance in foreign trade is the logical consequence of Brexit. These are probably lasting effects,” said Gabriel Felbermayr, the president of the Institute for the World Economy.

In the UK, McDonald’s, Greggs, the Co-op and Ikea are just some of the big retailers that have struggled to supply products to their customers in recent weeks.

The CBI business group has warned the labour shortages behind the gaps on shelves and restaurant menus could last up to two years, without urgent government action.

The Food and Drink Federation stepped up that pressure when Mr Wright told a think tank event: “It’s going to get worse, and it’s not going to get better after getting worse any time soon.”

He then added: “The result of the labour shortages is that the just-in-time system that has sustained supermarkets, convenience stores and restaurants – so the food has arrived on shelf or in the kitchen, just when you need it – is no longer working.”

But the prime minister’s spokesman rejected the warning, saying: “We don’t recognise those claims.

“We have got highly resilient food supply chains which have coped extremely well in the face of challenges and we believe that will remain the case.”

Nevertheless, the fear of creating a bigger crisis is expected to see the government shelve full post-Brexit import controls on imports from the EU, for a second time.

The food and drink industry is short of around half a million workers, Mr Wright said, meaning it is short of about 1 in 8 of the total number of people it needs in its workforce.

The dearth was partly the result of EU nationals leaving the UK, as a result of both the pandemic and of Brexit.

The lack of lorry drivers was partly caused by them moving to online retailers and starting to deliver for Amazon and Tesco – to get better hours and pay, he said.

The latest ONS trade figures were seen as a possible indication that the UK is losing its overall competitiveness, within Europe.

In July, total exports of goods exports to the EU plunged by £900m – while, at the same time, exports to non-EU countries increased by £700m.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gavin Williamson: Ex-education secretary ‘tipped for knighthood’ following departure from Cabinet

Former education secretary Gavin Williamson is reportedly being tipped for a knighthood following his departure from the Cabinet.The MP for South Staffordshire is expected to feature in the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s next honours list, sources told the Telegraph.Williamson declined to comment when approached by the publication, saying it was “not something I have heard about”.Despite numerous calls for his resignation, Mr Johnson held onto the frontbencher until his Cabinet reshuffle this week which saw Williamson sacked from the role after two years.The MP - who has served and also been sacked as defence secretary - said he was proud of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Beer, fizzy drinks and meat supplies threatened as CO2 shortage deepens OLD

The UK is bracing itself for a severe shortage of CO2 gas impacting supplies of beer, fizzy drink and meat, according to reports.Supermarkets shelves and restaurants are expected to be affected this week given that the gas is instrumental to the production of carbonated drinks and meat processing.The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) was on Thursday warned of the shortages caused by the closure of two major fertiliser plants this week.The government said it had a close eye on the situation, adding the country had access to CO2 beyond the plants. A spokesperson said: “We are monitoring...
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Travel industry relief mixed with fury after government eases rules

The travel industry has responded with relief to the easing of the UK’s government rules on international journeys.But there is fury about the delay in the announcement by the the transport secretary, Grant Shapps – partly because many feel travel abroad should have been liberalised months ago, and partly due to the manner of communicating the government’s decision.In a tweet just before 5pm on Friday, the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, announced that the testing regime for returning British travellers would be eased – with the “test to fly” ditched for people who are fully vaccinated. In addition, the...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Wright
Person
Boris Johnson
EatThis

There Could Be Another Pasta Shortage, Experts Warn

Grocery stores were rocked by shortages across departments in 2020, and unfortunately, 2021 started off in a similar fashion. A report released a few days before the new year revealed that one specific pasta shape had virtually disappeared. The pasta maker Barilla acknowledged that its production of bucatini—a long pasta...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Scrapping PCR tests for travellers makes it harder to track new variants, experts warn

The government's decision to drop PCR tests for fully-vaccinated travellers will put the UK at higher risk from new variants, experts have warned. Under new rules coming in on 4 October, people with both jabs will no longer need to take a test before returning to England from non-red list destinations. And from the end of next month they will be able to replace the Day 2 PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow test.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Are imperial units going to help the Tories hide huge cost increases?

The plan to reintroduce pints and pounds is simply a crazy idea. It is a great example of small island nationalism that our government has come to represent and should be recognised for the dead cat tactic it really is, as well as being lazy dog-whistle politics. Are we now...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#European Union#Foreign Trade#Food Drink#Uk#Britons#Covid#Hgv#Eu#German#Mcdonald#Cbi#Tesco
The Independent

Is a four-day week enough to reduce work stress?

Scotland is to become the latest nation to trial a four-day working week, after the SNP government announced it was setting up a £10 million fund to enable some office businesses to cut workers’ hours without reducing their pay. Similar trials are underway in Ireland and Spain, following on from...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Will PCR travel tests be scrapped this month?

The introduction of mandatory PCR Covid tests for travel has been a bone of contention for both travellers and the travel sector.The government reduced the cost of mandatory Covid testing for travel in August following widespread criticism and complaints from consumers, the travel industry and even the UK Competition and Markets Authority, that tests were exceptionally costly. Many trips, even to amber and green list countries, still require multiple tests to be taken at present - even by fully vaccinated travellers.Follow travel update LIVE: Latest updates from today’s announcementIn a statement, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the government would...
WORLD
The Independent

When will UK-US travel reopen?

As the summer holiday season draws to a close, it looks increasingly unlikely that the UK-US travel corridor will open before winter.On 26 July, the Biden administration announced it will maintain restrictions on a range of countries, including the EU and China, for the foreseeable future, because of concerns about the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant and rising coronavirus cases in the country.“Given where we are today ... with the Delta variant, we will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told a press conference.“Driven by the Delta variant, cases are rising here at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers have been simplified, with the traffic light system out. Eight countries have been taken off the “red list” – though more than 50 nations are still effectively off limits to UK visitors.The green list has been abolished, making life tougher for unvaccinated travellers.For vaccinated travellers, though, the testing regime will become easier – though the governments in Scotland and Wales have not yet agreed to fall into line on changes planned for England.Ireland remains in a class of its own – the only foreign country from which there are neither tests nor quarantine...
LIFESTYLE
KIMA TV

Trucker shortage could impact shoppers, diners heading into holidays

WASHINGTON (SBG) — As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, the trucking industry has encountered persistent obstacles getting drivers behind the wheel and completing deliveries, and the consequences are becoming increasingly apparent to retailers and consumers. The trucking sector lost about 6% of its U.S. labor force during shutdowns last year,...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK says it will simplify confusing COVID-19 travel rules

The British government says it plans to simplify rules for international travel during the coronavirus pandemic, with an announcement coming later Friday.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter that he would “set out measures to simplify international travel later today in order to reduce costs, take advantage of higher levels of vaccination, and keep us all safe.”The government is under pressure to scrap its “traffic light” system that ranks countries as red, amber or green — high, medium or low risk from the coronavirus. The categories have been criticized as unfair and confusing, and sudden changes to countries’ status...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Does the law need to force supermarkets to do the right thing and improve chicken welfare?

A legal case has been launched challenging the government’s policy of permitting the use of so-called “FrankenChickens”: birds bred to grow unnaturally large, unnaturally fast – resulting in immense suffering.The plaintiff, animal charity The Humane League UK, points to UK legislation which says that animals may only be kept for farming purposes if, on the basis of their genetics, they can be kept without any detrimental effect on their welfare. Both scientific consensus and countless undercover investigations show that the genetics of these FrankenChickens does, indeed, cause significant detriment to their welfare.But what does this case mean for the supermarkets...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reuters

UK's meat industry warns CO2 shortage could hit food supplies

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain's meat industry on Friday warned that an impending shortage of carbon dioxide (CO2) could cause massive disruption to food supplies within two weeks. The gas is used to stun animals before slaughter, in the vacuum packing of food products to extend their shelf life,...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps explains the new travel rules as restrictions are eased

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps explains how the traffic light system for international travel is to be scrapped along with changes to testing from October 4. Every other country not on this revised red list will have much simpler border controls, with fully vaccinated travellers returning from the rest of the world no longer having to take a pre-departure test and able to take a cheaper lateral flow test on their second day back in England.
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

247K+
Followers
111K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy