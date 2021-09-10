Series Preview: Diamondbacks (45-95) at Mariners (76-64)

After getting swept in back-to-back series by AL West teams (Seattle in three games and Texas in a two-game set), the Diamondbacks now have the ignominious distinction of possessing the worst record in baseball, edging out the Baltimore Orioles by one loss and, for now, holding possession of the first pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. This series represents an opportunity for the Mariners to bounce back after a series loss against the Astros, and also a chance for the D-Backs to maintain their slender lead over Baltimore for that first overall pick.