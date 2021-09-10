CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priest learned importance of ‘fidelity to responsibilities’ from his father

By Cori Urban
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore his son ever mentioned a desire to become a priest, Kevin Chalifoux of Spencer, Massachusetts, had no inkling the young man had such a vocation. He knew this son — one of his three children — was a devout Catholic, but as a student at the University of Vermont, he landed an internship with a world-renowned environmental remediation company and had a job offer there pending his graduation.

