Ravens' Edwards, Peters have injured knees

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens listed running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters as limited in practice Thursday, and ESPN later reported each player had a torn ACL. ESPN cited unidentified sources in its report Thursday. Losing Edwards would be another major blow to Baltimore’s backfield after the...

Lopsided action on Raiders-Ravens at Las Vegas sportsbooks

Bettors are all over the Raiders in their season opener against the Ravens on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium. Baltimore dipped to a consensus 3½-point favorite over the Raiders on Monday at Las Vegas sportsbooks after the number dropped from 4½ to 4 last week. “We definitely need the...
Baltimore Ravens fear RB Gus Edwards, CB Marcus Peters have torn ACLs, sources say

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens fear they lost running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters to season-ending knee injuries Thursday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Ravens believe Edwards and Peters tore their ACLs during Thursday's practice, sources tell Schefter. Baltimore wasn't practicing in full pads Thursday....
Ravens CB Marcus Peters, RB Gus Edwards each tear ACL in practice, per reports

The Ravens’ injury woes reached new depths Thursday, as cornerback Marcus Peters and running back Gus Edwards each reportedly tore their ACL at practice, becoming the team’s fourth and fifth players to suffer season-ending injuries in the past 19 days. Peters, a three-time All-Pro, was one of the team’s top...
5 things to watch as the Chiefs play the Ravens

This isn’t the typical matchup between usual AFC heavyweights, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. While the Chiefs shook off the injury/illness bug that affected their Week 1 lineup, the Ravens can’t avoid it. Not only did running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, cornerback Marcus Peters and first-round rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman all suffer long-term injuries before the season started, they are now also without starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
Report: Gus Edwards, Marcus Peters suffer 'potentially significant knee injuries'

The hits just keep coming for the Baltimore Ravens. The team now fears that running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters suffered serious knee injuries in practice on Thursday, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Thursday's practice proved to be a costly one for the Ravens. According to...
Ravens reportedly sign Latavius Murray following Gus Edwards’ season-ending knee injury

The Ravens are bringing in some much-needed backfield help ahead of their regular season opener. Baltimore has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with veteran running back Latavius Murray, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Ravens had been working to finalize the deal after Gus Edwards tore his ACL during Thursday’s practice, marking the third time one of the team’s running backs had suffered a season-ending injury in the past two weeks. J.K. Dobbins (torn ACL) and Justice Hill (torn Achilles) will also miss the entire 2021 campaign.
Baltimore Ravens concerned over possible torn ACL injuries for both running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters

According to ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens are facing concern over running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters after both players experienced knee injuries during Thursday’s practice, with the possibility those injuries are in fact ACL tears. The team has not confirmed details of the injuries. Any potential, serious injuries...
Ravens vs. Chiefs staff picks: Who will win Sunday night’s Week 2 game in Baltimore?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday night’s Week 2 game between the Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium. Jonas Shaffer, reporter Chiefs 34, Ravens 17: With its banged-up offensive line and wide receiver room, this Ravens offense does not look capable of keeping up with Patrick Mahomes and Co. A boisterous crowd will give a boost, but it won’t ...
