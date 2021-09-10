CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Cesar Milan's Pit Bull Allegedly Killed Queen Latifah's Dog

By Honey German
710 WOR
710 WOR
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The lawsuit claims "The Dog Whisperer" covered it up by telling his staff to tell Latifah the dog was hit and killed by a car.

710wor.iheart.com

Comments / 1

Related
PopMatters

Queen Latifah Declared Her Feminism on ‘Nature of a Sista’ 30 Years Ago

By 1991, Queen Latifah established herself as a vital and vibrant voice in hip-hop with her debut album, 1989’s All Hail the Queen. At only 19 years old, the New Jersey native changed hip-hop with an original sound that imbued her brand of rap with street-smart feminism and a wisdom that belied her youth. Her signature hit, “Ladies First”, a duet with British rapper Monie Love became a rap feminist anthem and manifesto, and Latifah became a legend. Queen Latifah, an original member of the collective unit, Flavor Unit, cultivated a regal image that matched her moniker. She was beautiful and intelligent, with natural charisma and gregarious nature that made her a star. All Hail the Queen established her voice and vision as a rap original, and the record would become a contemporary classic.
MUSIC
Wrestling-edge.com

Batista ‘Demands’ Arrest After Disturbing Attack

The former WWE star Batista certainly loves animals and he recently saw a dog who was abused. He eventually found out that the abuse caused disturbing damage to the pup’s neck. Batista offers money to arrest dog abusers. Now the former World Champion has offered huge cash money for the...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Millan
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Latifah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Tmz#Queenlatifah
Black Enterprise

‘We Were Manifesting’: Abby De La Rosa Says Pregnancy With Nick Cannon Was Planned After Miscarriage

People felt like entertainer Nick Cannon was “Wild ’N Out” when he started getting women pregnant at a prolific rate. The father of seven children has welcomed four children from three different mothers in the past year alone. One of the women, Abby De La Rosa, who is the mother of Cannon’s twin sons, recently spoke about her and Cannon’s choice to become co-parents.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
purewow.com

Cardi B Shares Brand-New Photos of Baby No. 2 on Instagram

Major congratulations are in order for Cardi B and her husband, Offset. The couple has officially welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. Lucky for us, we already have not one, but two pictures of the newborn. The rapper and her hubby revealed the exciting news on Monday in...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly ‘Disappointed and Angry’ After Critics Bash Her for Wearing a Tiffany’s ‘Blood Diamond’

It’s rare for “Queen Bey” to be involved in controversy, and she certainly doesn’t normally let on that there’s a problem. But there is much controversy surrounding Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s camp after she made history posing alongside a rare art piece from the late, great artist Jean-Michel Basquiat as the first Black woman to wear an iconic Tiffany & Co. Yellow Diamond.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Former child star Matthew Mindler died by suicide: coroner

Former child star Matthew Mindler’s death has been ruled a suicide. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office made the “manner of death” ruling Monday, though the exact cause of Mindler’s death is still pending the toxicology screen, TMZ reports. Mindler, 19, was found dead on Aug. 28, just three days after...
MUSIC
710 WOR

710 WOR

New York City, NY
825
Followers
469
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice Of New York. Don't miss out on the latest local, sports, political & national news for the greater NYC area from WOR 710.

 https://710wor.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy