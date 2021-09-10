Cesar Milan's Pit Bull Allegedly Killed Queen Latifah's Dog

By 1991, Queen Latifah established herself as a vital and vibrant voice in hip-hop with her debut album, 1989’s All Hail the Queen. At only 19 years old, the New Jersey native changed hip-hop with an original sound that imbued her brand of rap with street-smart feminism and a wisdom that belied her youth. Her signature hit, “Ladies First”, a duet with British rapper Monie Love became a rap feminist anthem and manifesto, and Latifah became a legend. Queen Latifah, an original member of the collective unit, Flavor Unit, cultivated a regal image that matched her moniker. She was beautiful and intelligent, with natural charisma and gregarious nature that made her a star. All Hail the Queen established her voice and vision as a rap original, and the record would become a contemporary classic.

