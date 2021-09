Be mindful of who gives you advice. Just because they’re successful doesn’t mean their right. Make sure you assess all advice you receive to see if its right for your business. Remember, you’ve been thinking about your business for many sleepless nights, the person you’re speaking with only has been thinking about it for a few minutes. We’ve fallen in this trap before, and it really hurt our company. We follow some advice simply because the person giving it was a very successful entrepreneur with multiple exits. We listened to this person for the wrong reason, and it set back our company for years.

COMPUTER SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO