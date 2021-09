Set it up well — Make feedback part of your expectations for any project. Before you begin any collaboration say when should we give each other feedback? Or, as a manager, make it known that 1–1s are the time for giving feedback. Role model it by asking for feedback yourself so that I can keep learning and growing. Can you give me some feedback on how I’m doing in XYZ ways?

