Emily Pask of Modest Mermaid: “Tough skin”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTough skin- for every 100 no’s you may get a yes, being an founder isn’t easy there is rejection almost daily. You need to be able to separate yourself from your business and not take business rejections as personal rejections. As a part of our series about “Why We Need...

Thrive Global

Summer Soderstrom: “Dress nicely before you leave your house”

Give yourself an at-home spa day to really just focus on your wellbeing. Dress nicely before you leave your house. You will automatically feel more confident and beautiful. Spend less time comparing yourself to others and more time focused on how to love yourself. I had the pleasure of interviewing...
Thrive Global

Garret Flower of ParkOffice: “Material things have no value until they do”

Material things have no value until they do. People spend too much time wasting money on material things, the next phone, watch, shoes and I have always found this need to buy things only leads to the same unfulfilling feeling, which can only be replaced by the urge to get the next thing, These purchases normally don’t have any alignment with your personal goals. I have found it’s better motivation instead to reward yourself with items after symbolic achievements.
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: French Shoe Brand Nodaleto Collaborates With Marc Jacobs’ Heaven Line

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — French shoe brand Nodaleto is teaming up with Marc Jacobs’ streetwear line Heaven on a capsule collection of ’90s-inspired shoes and boots that will go on sale on Sept. 20. The launch marks the two-and-a-half-year-old brand’s first collaboration with a ready-to-wear label, and was teased on Friday with a cheeky image of the shoes glimpsed through the gap at the bottom of a toilet door, as part of a campaign by photographer Hugo Comte shot in a French high school.More from WWDGetting Ready for the Met With SNL's Chloe FinemanAllyson Felix Gets Ready...
WWD

H&M Group’s Cos Releases Fall Campaign Ahead of London Runway Debut

Click here to read the full article. LONDON —  Fourteen years after H&M Group’s premium offering, Cos opened its first store on London’s Regent Street, the brand is to make its runway debut on the last day of London Fashion Week. The brand said the outcome will be a hybrid show encompassing a physical catwalk, merged with artistic portraiture and moving image, digitally livestreamed on its official website.More from WWDNensi Dojaka RTW Spring 2022Edward Crutchley RTW Spring 2022Halpern RTW Spring 2022 Ahead of the landmark moment, the brand unveiled its fall campaign featuring social activist Janaya Future Khan, actress Jodie Turner-Smith, playwright...
AFP

Back on the catwalk: live shows return at London Fashion Week

Catwalk shows resumed at London Fashion Week on Friday, after previous editions of the landmark industry event were forced online by the coronavirus pandemic. The sight of models and audiences together again was a welcome sight for a country hoping to bounce back after lifting most restrictions in July. A total of 28 shows are planned over five days, featuring 131 brands, including those from well-established designers such as Britain's Edward Crutchley and Serbia's Roksanda. Irish designer Simone Rocha's brand is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé Paired Her Little Black Dress With Pink 6-Inch Heels, and Somewhere Barbie Is Shaking

Beyoncé has transformed into a Versace doll complete with accessories. The icon recently shared photos wearing a look from the brand's fall 2021 collection consisting of a black safety-pin minidress, pink drawstring purse, and matching platform heels towering at six inches. A beautifully tacky cup, also by Versace, completed the outfit. Beyoncé's stylist, K.J. Moody, described the look as "Malibu Bey Barbie Dream."
WWD

LoveShackFancy World Comes to Life in Garden Party

Click here to read the full article. NEW YORK — LoveShackFancy has sprung to life. The vintage-inspired uber-feminine lifestyle brand, known for its pastel-colored dresses, lacy frocks and flowing gowns, hosted a garden party Wednesday at Ladurée, the Parisian-style restaurant in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, marking the company’s first formal presentation at New York Fashion Week. Masks were replaced with beekeeper-like hats. But some reminders of pre-pandemic times made their way into the densely packed space, such as cheek kisses and models dancing in close quarters to the likes of Madonna and the B-52s. More from WWDMet Gala 2021 Red Carpet: All the...
temptalia.com

Mermaid in the Swamp ft. Glaminatrix Eyeshadows

Here’s a sparkling, green-leaning look using Glaminatrix eyeshadows!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!. Curious how two shades compare...
Thrive Global

Jessica Nordlander of ThoughtExchange: “Wrap change in a compelling rationale”

Wrap change in a compelling rationale. Business leaders the world over have been known to bemoan the difficulty of getting their employees on board with change because they subscribe to the mentality that when you’re the boss, you shouldn’t have to explain yourself. This is unreasonable and, frankly, unfair. Many of us spend at least as much time at work as we do at home with our families, which means that a great deal of our quality of life is tied up in our careers. If a significant change becomes necessary, don’t expect them to take your word for it without clear communication of your reasoning. Organizational change often affects them profoundly and as leaders, we must respect our teams enough to give a better answer than “because I said so” or we will find ourselves in an uphill battle against our own people at the time we most need them on board.
Thrive Global

Vanessa Bird, The Aesthetic Consultant: “Be passionate about what you do”

Be passionate about what you do. You cannot fake passion. Without passion in aesthetics and the modern beauty world you are greatly limiting your success. Find something that excites you, whether it’s a particular type of skincare, a treatment you offer or a specific issue (such as acne or rosacea) and really focus on it. Your customers will pick up on this passion and gravitate to you. Your business will thrive and you’ll genuine enjoy what you do. Who doesn’t want to love their career?
WWD

Footwear Executive George Malkemus Remembered as ‘Bright Light’

Click here to read the full article. Footwear executive George Malkemus, who built Manolo Blahnik into a powerhouse brand in the U.S. and later partnered with Sarah Jessica Parker on her SJP label, has died after a long cancer battle. He was 67. Representatives from Arethusa Farm revealed Malkemus’ death on Friday on social media. (The executive owned the farm with his partner Tony Yurgaitis.)More from WWDManolo Blahnik's Men's Store Opening in Burlington ArcadeHeeling Power: Shoes Kicking at High, Low EndManolo Blahnik's New Bridal Range "Married in Manolos" “It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our beloved George Malkemus...
Thrive Global

Ryan O’Grady of Fotaflo: “Remind customers of their positive memory at your business”

Remind customers of their positive memory at your business. There’s many ways to remind customers of their experience at your business and the premise is that instead of sending marketing media of your brand, about your brand, from your brand, instead you remind past customers of their experience and their memory of your brand, along with including your marketing content. The best way to do this is to send emails or text messages that include the customers’ photo memories of their experience at your business that you captured. Instead of creating a newsletter with content you create that needs to appeal to a wide demographic, you simply send a past customer their captured memory of their positive experience with your business. By doing this you can not only attract repeat business with the most engaging marketing media (a memory), but past customers are generally more likely to re-share their photo memory, generating new social referrals to your business long after they visited.
The Independent

10 best eyebrow pens for a DIY microblade look

Eyebrows have never been bigger. Both literally, as we’re all now embracing thicker, fuller face-framers, but also when it comes to the huge choice of products and salon treatments.The latest to go mainstream is microblading – a form of semi-permanent brow tattooing, where tiny needles scratch the skin’s surface and deposit pigment creating the illusion of fuller brows. These can last anywhere between one and three years depending on your skin type.But while its biggest attraction is the amount of time and energy it can save you on brow tinting, shaping and products, the big drawback is the treatment’s price...
ETOnline.com

Simone Biles on Her 88-Pound 2021 Met Gala Gown (Exclusive)

Simone Biles is an Olympic icon and a fashion icon. The celebrated gymnastic walked the carpet in her this Met Gala debut on Monday in a truly epic gown that paid tribute to gymnasts and the sport itself. The stunning ensemble included a black body suit covered in stars, under...
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
