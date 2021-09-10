CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Brooklyn Project Foundation hosting virtual fundraiser throughout Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

By Kelly Connelly
Stuttgart Daily Leader
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Project Foundation is hosting a virtual fundraiser to raise money for childhood cancer research. During September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, participants are asked to challenge themselves to complete physical activities, set goals, and track their progress. Susan Adamson-Ray, the founder of the Brooklyn Project Foundation, said many activities count during the challenge.

