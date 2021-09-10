Brooklyn Project Foundation hosting virtual fundraiser throughout Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - At just 19 months old, Katlyn Claywell’s daughter Kamryn was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in July of 2019. “I just saw little purple and red dots all over her body, and after doing some research on the rash, and some other symptoms that she was having, everything pointed to leukemia,” Claywell said. She immediately sought medical attention and doctors soon confirmed Kamryn was suffering from the condition.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO