Zanesville, OH

COVID-19 Update from Genesis Hospital and Muskingum County Health Department

By Gunnar Consol
WHIZ
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZANESVILLE, Ohio- As of September 9th, there have been a cumulative 10,021 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic here in Muskingum County; with 888 active COVID-19 infections -which is the highest amount since December. With 153 of those active cases being reported today alone. For those 18 years and older, the vaccination rate is 50.5%, while those 60 years and older are vaccinated at a 80.8% rate.

Comments / 7

Olivia Martin
8d ago

Many good healthcare professionals are ready to walk if they keep pushing it. The hospitals will lack even more quality care as a result. What happened to freedom of choice? This is NOT a vaccine. Class action lawsuits are already taking shape and rightfully so.

Reply(2)
5
Patty J.
8d ago

A neighbor of mine whose not vaccinated is in Genesis right now.. having a very hard time with Covid. No underlying health issues and under the age of 40... this isn't a joke. Yes we all have choices and I respect that...but I respect living life more.

Reply(2)
2
