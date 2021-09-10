COVID-19 Update from Genesis Hospital and Muskingum County Health Department

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- As of September 9th, there have been a cumulative 10,021 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic here in Muskingum County; with 888 active COVID-19 infections -which is the highest amount since December. With 153 of those active cases being reported today alone. For those 18 years and older, the vaccination rate is 50.5%, while those 60 years and older are vaccinated at a 80.8% rate.