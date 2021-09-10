CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A List of the Covid Vaccination Policies for Seattle Sports Teams

Cover picture for the articleWith the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant persisting in Washington, governor Jay Inslee announced yesterday that the state’s indoor mask mandate would be extended to large outdoor gatherings. "Large" is relative; most events won't meet the standard of 500 or more people, the same number King County recently used in its outdoor masking policy. But it will definitely apply to many local sporting events, where crowds can number in the tens of thousands.

Seattle's T-Mobile Park to require all guests ages 12 and up to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

All guests ages 12 and up at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or else will need to submit a negative COVID test upon entry. T-Mobile Park, home to the Seattle Mariners, is one of several Seattle sports venue to announce vaccination entry requirements in a single day. Lumen Field, Climate Pledge Arena and Husky Stadium also announced Tuesday that they would be requiring guests to be vaccinated.
NHL’s Seattle Kraken Implement Vaccine Policy Ahead of Franchise Opener in October

The Seattle Kraken are gearing up for their first-ever NHL game and with fans expected in Climate Pledge Arena, the organization is mandating that all visitors, 12 and older, show proof of vaccination. Don Graham, SVP of event services at Climate Pledge Arena, joined Cheddar to discuss why the vaccination policy was implemented. He noted that establishing the policy would help keep the venue at 100 percent capacity during the season. Graham also talked about additional health and safety protocols the venue has taken to protect visitors, including a state of the art air-filtration system.
Seattle, King County announce indoor vaccine requirement to fight COVID-19 spread

SEATTLE - Seattle and King County Thursday announced an indoor vaccine requirement for restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters, and other entertainment venues. The mandate will also apply to outdoor events with more than 500 people in attendance. Starting October 25, patrons 12-years-old and up must show proof that they are...
COLUMN: How Seattle sports teams performed this week

This was a huge week in Seattle sports, with a glorious win in football, new jerseys in hockey, and upcoming games for baseball. The Seattle Seahawks started their season on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. The Seahawks walked out of Lucas Oil Stadium with a victory and a four-touchdown performance from quarterback Russell Wilson. Running back Chris Carson added 91 yards on the ground and receivers Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf combined for 160 yards and three touchdowns. The defense showed up, recording three sacks on Colts quarterback Carson Wentz.
What to Know about Rapid Covid Tests in King County

Everyone's getting Covid tests again in King County. After a precipitous drop in swabbing that coincided with the widespread uptake of vaccines, daily test counts in the area are back at winter-wave levels. And those numbers are probably undercounts. Unlike at earlier points of the pandemic, at-home rapid Covid tests...
Seattle weekly wrap-up: new listings double!

New listings are back! We saw nearly 400 new listings this past week, double the week prior and bringing us back to the levels we see during some of the busiest weeks of the year. Buyers, don’t waste this time, we likely won’t see this many new listings until April 2022. For their part last week, buyers weren’t nearly as active as sellers but that isn’t surprising since buyers didn’t have much to choose from, from the week before.
3 New Wineries That Deserve a Do-Over

In Washington, new winemakers get the word out in different ways: a debut at Taste Washington, pouring at a local wine event, or perhaps an in-person tasting at a bottle shop—all avenues that disappeared once the pandemic hit. This trio of newly minted wineries deserves attention under any circumstance, even more so after weathering a historically rough debut.
Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination Needed for Seattle Sports Arenas

You'd better get vaccinated if you plan to see any sports action in Seattle. Just like at Live Nation concerts and events, the Seahawks, Mariners, Kraken, Sounders, the University of Washington, and Washington State will all require fans attending events to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination. The mandate applies to...
Seattle Seahawks and Lumen Field to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination

RENTON, Wash. – In close collaboration with state and local public health and government officials, the Seattle Seahawks and Lumen Field announced today that all guests age 12 and older will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours prior to kickoff to attend Seahawks games at Lumen Field. The Seahawks will begin enforcing the new policy starting with the team's home opener on September 19 vs. the Tennessee Titans. In accordance with current Washington state and King County mask mandates, fans and staff will also be required to wear masks at all times except while actively eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status.
