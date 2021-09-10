A List of the Covid Vaccination Policies for Seattle Sports Teams

“I often describe Seattle’s game scene as the Hollywood of video games,” says local developer Ty Taylor. Between Microsoft, Amazon, Valve, Nintendo, and a bevy of independent studios, the Seattle area is a nerve center that draws developers from all over the world. Taylor himself moved to Seattle to work for the Xbox team at Microsoft, and, before long, was working 80-hour weeks between his day job and his passion project. When he launched The Bridge, to great acclaim, he was able to strike out on his own. Taylor’s is, in many ways, the aspirational story for eager young developers, many of whom come to Seattle to work for tech giants while harboring personal creative visions. So how did Seattle become such fertile soil for game development?

