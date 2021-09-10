Terrain of Magical Expertise - Launch Trailer

Life is Strange: True Colors, featuring a new playable lead character, is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, and PC. Check out the launch trailer for another look at the game, including its characters, story, and more. Alex Chen has long suppressed her 'curse': the supernatural ability to experience, absorb and manipulate the strong emotions of others, which she sees as blazing, colored auras. When her brother dies in a so-called accident, Alex must embrace her volatile power to find the truth, and uncover the dark secrets buried by a small town. Steph's DLC, 'Wavelengths', arrives on September 30 on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia, and coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.
Comments / 0