Video Games

Terrain of Magical Expertise - Launch Trailer

IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the launch trailer for the non-linear, story-driven RPG adventure, Terrain of Magical Expertise, available now on PC. In Terrain of Magical Expertise, your character is a player of a fictional MMORPG which rose to prominence during a global pandemic, which caused almost everybody to stay home and play games.

www.ign.com

Gamespot

Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Launch Trailer

Join Sonic in the high-speed adventure of a lifetime! Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode, and enhanced gameplay–it's the Ultimate Sonic Colors experience. Available Now!
Gematsu

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch launch trailer

Publisher Bilibili and developer TiGames have released the launch trailer for dieselpunk Metroidvania game F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch. Here is an overview of the game, via PlayStation Store:. About. After the animals of Torch City were defeated by the invading Robotic Legion in the Resistance War six years ago,...
The Independent

Golf Club: Wasteland launch trailer showcases gameplay

A new trailer has been posted online to coincide with the launch of Golf Club: Wasteland. The new title takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where Earth has been abandoned following a series of disasters. In the trailer, the deceptively simple gameplay is showcased alongside the desolate landscapes that make...
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Sonic Colors: Ultimate The Fast Launch Trailer

Sega presents the launch trailer Sonic Colors: Ultimate. As expected, sometimes things go very fast. In Sonic Colors: Ultimate did the evil Dr. Eggman has built a massive interstellar amusement park full of incredible rides and colorful rides but he runs it with the powers of a captive alien race, the “Wisps”. Only Sonic can free the Wisps using his breathtaking speed. During his journey, he learns the secrets of these amazing powers as he explores six unique and colorful worlds. However, Sonic must watch out for the myriad of enemies and obstacles in each of these areas. The blue hedgehog is put to the test, but the Wisps can help him too. Their mystical powers gave him special abilities, with the help of which he is sure to master the task with flying colors!
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Bus Simulator 21 The Launch Trailer

Stillalive Studios closed the launch trailer Bus Simulator 21 put on the net. This is mainly dedicated to the newly added features. Bus Simulator 21 is available since yesterday for PS4 and Xbox One.
IGN

Golf Club: Wasteland - Launch Trailer

Join audio director Shane Berry at Demagog Studio to learn more about Golf Club: Wasteland, available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Play through a cozy apocalypse as you piece together the fall of humanity at the hands of consumerism, Silicon Valley culture, and ecological disaster. All while a smooth-talking radio DJ broadcasting from Mars serves you some chill tunes and interesting stories from his callers on Mars reminiscing about what they remember most about Earth.
nintendoeverything.com

Dice Legacy launch trailer

The dice-based survival city builder Dice Legacy is out now on Switch, and we have a new trailer to celebrate. Publisher Ravenscourt and developer DESTINYbit just put the game on Switch today. We have the following overview for Dice Legacy with more information:. Dice Legacy is a dice-based survival city...
nintendoeverything.com

Ultra Age Switch launch trailer

Dangen Entertainment, Next Stage, and Visual Dart brought the 3D character action title Ultra Age to Switch today. To celebrate the release, a new trailer has been shared. Ultra Age is a high-speed, sword-swinging action game set in the far future that follows the story of young warrior Age, who embarks on a mission to save humankind from extinction. Use your blades to cut through robotic and mutant foes, explore futuristic locales, and unravel a vast conspiracy concerning the fate of the planet.
gamepressure.com

Magical Game Forspoken With Estimated Release Date and Gameplay Trailer

The PlayStation Showcase revealed the approximate release date of Forspoken, the latest game from Square Enix. A new gameplay trailer was also shown. Forspoken is the latest game from Square Enix. It's an action adventure game that enables us to learn about the fate of a girl who was brought to a fantasy world by a mysterious power. It was already known that the game is to be released next year. At today's show, however, we learned that the creators are aiming to launch it in the spring. The title is to come out on PC and PS5..
IBTimes

PlayStation Showcase Might Launch First-Ever 'GTA 6' Trailer

The highly anticipated PlayStation Showcase is happening Thursday and a lot of games releasing soon could make an appearance at the upcoming gaming event, including the potential launch of the first-ever trailer of "GTA 6." While Sony announced the PlayStation Showcase last week, it did not divulge a lot of...
pushsquare.com

Death Stranding Director's Cut Has a Launch Trailer Full of Spoilers

If Death Stranding Director's Cut is your very first time playing the game, you may want to skip viewing the launch trailer embedded above, as atmospheric and mysterious as it is. Much like the footage released to coincide with the launch of the original PlayStation 4 title, it's plastered with spoilers that — while won't make much sense without context — are scenes you'll probably want to see for yourself in the game. Edited by Hideo Kojima himself, the launch trailer focuses mostly on the main story and then injects a bit of the Director's Cut specific content towards the end.
Gematsu

Forspoken launches in spring 2022, story trailer

Forspoken will launch for PlayStation 5 and PC in spring 2022, publisher Square Enix and developer Luminous Productions announced. A story trailer was also released. Get the latest details below. The new footage reveals more details about the protagonist Frey, a directionless, gritty yet street smart young woman who has...
thenerdstash.com

Push Your Family Game Launches Announcement Trailer

Push Your Family is a new game by Meteor Mug. Vacationing with family can be an interesting time. But what if you’re in less control of your limbs? Drop into this title to find out how crazy things really get. Jump into the Push Your Family physics title now. All the chaos you can handle awaits.
IGN

Life is Strange: True Colors - Launch Trailer

Life is Strange: True Colors, featuring a new playable lead character, is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, and PC. Check out the launch trailer for another look at the game, including its characters, story, and more. Alex Chen has long suppressed her 'curse': the supernatural ability to experience, absorb and manipulate the strong emotions of others, which she sees as blazing, colored auras. When her brother dies in a so-called accident, Alex must embrace her volatile power to find the truth, and uncover the dark secrets buried by a small town. Steph's DLC, 'Wavelengths', arrives on September 30 on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia, and coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.
wkml.com

‘The Matrix 4’ Launches Interactive Website Ahead of Trailer Debut

In advance of the launch of the first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections tomorrow (September 9), Warner Bros. has launched an interactive website to get fans pumped for the newest installment of the franchise. At WhatIsTheMatrix.com, users are greeted with the simple choice first presented in 1999’s The Matrix: “The...
IGN

Girl Cafe Gun: Save the World with the Girls - Official Launch Trailer

As the Commander of Squad 08 and Manger of the Cafe, player will face engrossing battle and start an extraordinary journey with 12 girls on Princess Island. Check the official launch trailer. The game features LIVE2D interactions for all characters, comprehensive SNS and bonding system, full-screen bullet hell gameplay, DIY cafe management, immersive storyline, and so much more.
thenerdstash.com

Ghostwire: Tokyo Launching Spring 2022, New Trailer Teases Plot

In today’s September 2021 PlayStation Showcase, Bethesda Softworks and Tango GameWorks revealed a new trailer for their mysterious horror-action game Ghostwire: Tokyo and announced that it will launch in spring 2022 for PlayStation 5. Bethesda has said the game will also come to PC but it’s not clear whether it has the same release window or not.
Game Informer Online

Watch Fallout 76's Worlds Update Launch Trailer

Bethesda's online entry in the Fallout series, Fallout 76, got a fresh update today that introduces a whole new kind of worldbuilding. Players still haunting post-apocalyptic Appalachia can explore Fallout Worlds now, which gives you access to Public Worlds and entirely new options to customize the game around your character. Alongside this update, the team released a meaty launch trailer detailing all the ways you can change Fallout 76's world.
