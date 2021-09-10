Tales of Arise - Everything You Need to Know
Tales of Arise is the latest entry of a beloved JRPG franchise that maintains the series' iconic Linear Motion Battle System along with a ton of new features for players to experiment with during their time across Dahna and Rena. Here's everything you need to know about Tales of Arise's characters, boost attacks, leader perks, leveling, skill points, titles, skits, side quests, and more! We're introducing you to all the members of your party like: Alphen, Shionne, Law, Rinwell, Dohalim, and Kisara along with their boost attacks. Presented by Tales of Arise.www.ign.com
Comments / 0