A Life is Strange: True Colors' Writer Shares Tips For Writing Games

The events of Life is Strange: True Colors will tear at your heart as you empathize with the people of Haven Springs and the game’s protagonist, Alex. As you advance through the game’s story, you will also want to pay attention to any collectibles around the world called Memories. These memory collectibles take the form of objects that you use your powers on to get a quick look at a past event that has to do with the thing. Here are all five memory locations in chapter two, Lanterns in Life is Strange: True Colors.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO