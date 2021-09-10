A Life is Strange: True Colors' Writer Shares Tips For Writing Games

RPG adventure Tails of Iron releases today, showing off more of its fierce souls-like combat in its launch trailer. Created by indie developer, Odd Bug Studio, players will embark on a dangerous journey as fearless protagonist, Redgi the Rat. Players will need to master its challenging battles against the villainous Frog Clan, and will have the chance to explore its beautiful hand-drawn biomes along the way. Tails of Iron is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The next-gen versions of Tails of Iron have released with enhanced features, including native 4K resolution and 60FPS visuals. The game also makes use of the DualSense Adaptive Triggers.
