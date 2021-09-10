CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Life is Strange: True Colors' Writer Shares Tips For Writing Games

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe caught up with Felice Kuan, the senior staff writer of Life is Strange: True Colors, to get some insight on writing for video games. From crafting a believable world to making player choice matter, here are Felice's tips for game writing. Sponsored by Square Enix.

