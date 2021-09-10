CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Thickest Smoke From California Fires to Move Across Arkansas

By Mario Garcia
 9 days ago
As the northern California wildfires continue to burn some of the thickest smoke will be moving through parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma beginning today. According to meteorologists, most of the smoke will remain high enough in the atmosphere that it shouldn't cause any harm or breathing problems. However, you may notice a more red-orange sunset and sunrise. The severity of the smoke and how much we get depends on the jet stream and fronts that affect the area over the coming days. At this time the areas in Arkansas with the thickest smoke look to be in the Ouachita and Ozark mountain regions. Another round of smoke will be headed our way in the middle of next week depending on the weather pattern.

