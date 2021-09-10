CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

MA Decline in Manufacturing Employment: Causes and Consequences

By Isabel Wagner
 9 days ago

Recently, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on employment levels across all industries, with the shutdowns of Spring 2020 forcing people out of work and enhanced unemployment benefits providing a disincentive to go back. However, as easy as it is to blame the increased unemployment benefits for declining employment levels, there's one industry in MA whose employment rates have been declining for years before COVID. Using the Pioneer Institute's MassEconomix Database, it's clear that the number of manufacturing jobs has been falling consistently since at least the early 2000s.

