CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The story of Jameis Winston's comeback: How the Saints' new starting QB earned his second chance

By LUKE JOHNSON, The New Orleans Advocate
Ashley County Ledger
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, Texas — Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints starting quarterback, had a tight schedule to keep. His team — his team — had just four days until its season opener against the Green Bay Packers. Game preparation is already an exhaustive process for this organization and this quarterback under normal circumstances, and things were not normal. Eleven days earlier, the players, staff and their families hurriedly packed to catch a plane bound for Texas as Hurricane Ida barreled toward the Louisiana coastline.

www.ashleycountyledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Jameis Winston: CBS says Saints QB could shift balance of power in NFL

A new era of New Orleans Saints football is set to begin as Jameis Winston prepares to take over as the team’s starting quarterback in 2021. While some are skeptical that Winston can find himself once again with the Saints, CBS Sports’ Jason la Canfora believes the decision to move forward with Winston is one that could shift the balance of power in the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers bench Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love as Jameis Winston torches Green Bay in Week 1

Aaron Rodgers insists he never intended to cause any distractions to the Packers' 2021 season by staying away from the team and playing coy about his future in Green Bay for most of this offseason. But if anyone looked distracted, or at least unprepared, in Sunday's Week 1 games, it was Rodgers and the Packers -- so much so that coach Matt LaFleur sent Rodgers to the bench with just under 11 minutes left in the club's road opener against the Saints, replacing the reigning MVP with second-year backup Jordan Love after Jameis Winston torched the Packers' defense for five touchdown passes en route to a 38-3 blowout win.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
The Spun

Jameis Winston Sums Up His Mindset With Starting Job

After being replaced by Tom Brady as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Winston signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. He didn’t get to start in any games last season, but he did have the chance to learn from one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in Drew Brees.
NFL
12up

Jameis Winston can shut his haters up with a win over Packers

Has there been a quarterback in recent years who has been trolled more than Jameis Winston? The man is hated by what feels like half the country. With that said, you've simply got to respect the guy. Winston sat behind Drew Brees for a year and then won the 2021...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Blanda
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Steve Wyche
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Sid Luckman
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Drew Brees
brproud.com

Can Jameis give Saints new life at QB?

Jameis Winston will start for the Saints in Week 1 after a close QB battle, and Mike Florio and Big Cat take a look at what he can bring to a New Orleans team navigating life without Drew Brees. –Video via NBC Sports–
NFL
ESPN

What to expect from Jameis Winston 2.0 in first start with Saints

Jameis Winston's longtime trainer and friend, Otis Leverette, made a great point. He said he often hears people knocking Winston for his decision-making on the field. But it’s that decision-making that led Winston here -- to this golden opportunity to revive his career as the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback Sunday against the Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Nfc Championship#Buccaneers
The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Denied Trade Offer From The Saints

The New Orleans Saints reportedly had interest in making a trade with the Denver Broncos, though the AFC West franchise rebuffed their pursuit. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints had interest in trading for Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller. Fuller, a 29-year-old cornerback, signed with the Broncos this...
NFL
chatsports.com

New Orleans Saints: Jameis Winston should make Pro Bowl, as an alternate

Jameis Winston #2, New Orleans Saints (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Don’t forget about how good this New Orleans Saints team is. Take a deep breath. Inhale that ‘it’s almost the end of Summer’ air. Fall approaches, and for many of us, that means it’s our favorite time of the year. New Orleans Saints football is almost here, and questions abound.
NFL
USA Today

Jameis Winston among New Orleans Saints team captains

The New Orleans Saints have not formally announced their team captains for the 2021 season, but Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that quarterback Jameis Winston is one of two players selected for that role for the first time. All-Pro special teams ace J.T. Gray is the new leader of the kicking units after Thomas Morstead and Craig Robertson were let go this offseason.
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Taysom Hill’s role in a Jameis Winston-led offense

Jameis Winston is going to be the starting quarterback of the New Orleans Saints heading into the 2021 season. It was a fairly straight-forward process. Winston went into the season as part of a competition to win the spot, he impressed in the preseason and thus is being rewarded with the first man with a shot at being the heir to the Drew Brees era in the Big Easy. However, that leaves another big question as we approach the start of the 2021 campaign.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
FanSided

New-look Saints try to reload behind Jameis Winston

One of the game’s legendary passers has retired. Now the New Orleans Saints must deal with life sans Drew Brees on a permanent basis. Sean Payton, entering his 16th season with the franchise, relies on his running game even more than he has in recent seasons. The backfield is deep and led by Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray. The former has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons and has already amassed 6,164 total yards from scrimmage and 58 trips to the end zone.
NFL
CBS Sports

Saints vs. Packers time, odds, prediction, key questions: How to watch Aaron Rodgers take on Jameis Winston

A new era is beginning in New Orleans, and an old one might be coming to an end in Green Bay. The Packers and Saints have long been among the NFL's top contenders, combining to appear in four of the last five NFC Championship games. But the green and yellow are about to kick off what could be a farewell tour, of sorts, for reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. And Sean Payton's squad has already undergone a major quarterback change, entering 2021 with Jameis Winston set to replace the retired Drew Brees.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jameis Winston Now Has To Prove He Deserves Starting Job

There was this heartwarming scene on the New Orleans Saints sideline during their Divisional matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was apparent that the Saints’ season was coming to an end, and the Buccaneers would play another road game in the NFC Championship. However, body language told everyone that...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy