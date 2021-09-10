CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Capital Punishment, Islands On Utah Lake, And More On Behind The Headlines

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah lawmakers say they'll try again to abolish capital punishment, while a county prosecutor says he's already done pursuing the death penalty. Developers want to 'fix' Utah Lake by building massive islands on it — but experts say the project would do more harm than good. And in a newly-surfaced video, Senate President Stuart Adams says Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell needs 'educating' on Critical Race Theory.

Heather Smedley Owens
7d ago

just leave the lake alone. we don't need anymore subdivisions out here. only ones who will benefit are the developers.

