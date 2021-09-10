Capital Punishment, Islands On Utah Lake, And More On Behind The Headlines
Utah lawmakers say they'll try again to abolish capital punishment, while a county prosecutor says he's already done pursuing the death penalty. Developers want to 'fix' Utah Lake by building massive islands on it — but experts say the project would do more harm than good. And in a newly-surfaced video, Senate President Stuart Adams says Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell needs 'educating' on Critical Race Theory.www.upr.org
Comments / 1