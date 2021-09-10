CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BMI Congratulates Hyundai Mercury Prize Winner Arlo Parks

Cover picture for the articleBMI proudly congratulates Arlo Parks, who has won this year’s prestigious Hyundai Mercury Prize for her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams. The award recognizes artistic achievement across a range of contemporary music genres by selecting the “Album of the Year” from the United Kingdom and Ireland. While presenting the award to the 21-year-old Parks, judge Annie MacManus said: “We chose an artist with a singular voice who uses lyrics of remarkable beauty to confront complex themes of mental health and sexuality, and connects deeply with her generation as she does so.”

wfuv.org

UKNY for September 5: 2021 Mercury Prize

The Mercury Prize is one of the most prestigious awards to be handed to artists and albums in Britain and Ireland, and like the Ivor Novello and the Brits, the Mercurys can alter a musician or band's trajectory, elevating emerging careers. This year's Mercury shortlist might be one of toughest to call, given the breadth and diversity of the selections, touching on multiple genres, from grime (Ghetts) to jazz with cumbia flourishes (Nubya Garcia) to post-punk jazz-klezmer hybrids (Black Country, New Road).
ENTERTAINMENT
newschain

See who’s won Mercury Prize Award 2021

British soul singer Arlo Parks has won this year’s Mercury Prize award. The 21-year-old Londoner, who is of west African and French heritage, was given the gong and £25,000 prize money in recognition of her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams. The record reached number three in the UK charts when...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Arlo Parks’ warm voice and diaristic lyrics rightly earn her the Mercury prize

Last year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the Mercury prize unexpectedly enjoyed a moment in the mainstream spotlight: in lieu of an actual ceremony, it was hoisted from the netherworld of BBC Four and newspaper think pieces such as this, and ended up being presented to Michael Kiwanuka for his album Kiwanuka on BBC One early evening institution The One Show. It seemed to do the trick, at least in commercial terms: Kiwanuka’s album got the kind of sales boost – silver at the time it won the award, it was gold weeks later – which, as certain previous winners can ruefully attest, bagging the Mercury doesn’t always deliver.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Arlo Parks
Variety

Arlo Parks Triumphs With Mercury Prize Win as Live Awards Shows Return to U.K.

Arlo Parks won the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize with her debut album, “Collapsed in Sunbeams,” as the U.K. music industry awards circuit returned with a bang. Parks was the hot favorite to take the prize, awarded to the best British/Irish album of the year, as judged by a panel of respected musicians, broadcasters and journalists. But that traditionally counts for little at the Mercury, an awards ceremony that is only predictable in its utter unpredictability. After all, in 1994, it famously chose M People’s mainstream pop-soul “Elegant Slumming” over Blur’s all-conquering “Parklife,” while in 2007 it favored Klaxons’ nu-rave oddity “Myths of...
MUSIC
femalefirst.co.uk

Laura Mvula: I was robbed of the Mercury Prize

Laura Mvula has aired her dismay at not winning the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize. Laura Mvula says she was "robbed" of the Hyundai Mercury Prize. The 'Got Me' hitmaker was among the 12 shortlisted acts in contention for the prestigious Album of the Year prize with her acclaimed LP 'Pink Noise', but lost out to Arlo Parks' 'Collapsed in Sunbeams' at Thursday night's (09.09.21) ceremony in London.
BEAUTY & FASHION
mxdwn.com

Arlo Parks Announced As Recipient Of 2021 Mercury Prize For Her Album Collapsed In Sunbeams, Performs “Too Good” At Award Ceremony

Indie pop artist Arlo Parks has received a 2021 Mercury Prize for her 2021 debut album Collapsed In Sunbeans. The Mercury Prize awards outstanding musical achievements for projects released in The UK or Ireland. Parks was up against Berwyn, Black Country, New Road, Celeste, Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, And the London Symphony Orchestra, Ghetts, Hannah Peel, Laura Mvula, Mogwai, Nubya Garcia, Sault and Wolf Alice for the award.
MUSIC
bmi.com

BMI Congratulates its 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Award Winners

The winners of the 73rd Creative Arts Emmy Awards have been announced, with BMI composers and songwriters taking the majority of prestigious trophies. The ceremony will be broadcast on Saturday, September 18, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on FXX. We’re so proud of our BMI winners. Congratulations to all!. Outstanding Music...
MUSIC
NME

Here are the bookies’ odds for who’ll win the 2021 Mercury Prize

The bookies’ odds for the 2021 Mercury Prize winner have been revealed, putting Arlo Parks and SAULT as favourites to walk away with the prize – see the complete list of odds below. Parks is shortlisted for her stunning debut album ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ while SAULT are up for their...
ENTERTAINMENT
