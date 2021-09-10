BMI Congratulates Hyundai Mercury Prize Winner Arlo Parks
BMI proudly congratulates Arlo Parks, who has won this year’s prestigious Hyundai Mercury Prize for her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams. The award recognizes artistic achievement across a range of contemporary music genres by selecting the “Album of the Year” from the United Kingdom and Ireland. While presenting the award to the 21-year-old Parks, judge Annie MacManus said: “We chose an artist with a singular voice who uses lyrics of remarkable beauty to confront complex themes of mental health and sexuality, and connects deeply with her generation as she does so.”www.bmi.com
