Last year's Gimcrack winner Minzaal may be back in action at Ascot early next month. Trained by Owen Burrows, Minzaal needed surgery on a leg injury which was sustained in his box and ruled him out of the first half of the campaign - and then when he was set to return at Nottingham in August, another issue meant that plan had to be shelved.

SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO