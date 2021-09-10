God’s Kids Korner: A lesson on Psalm 23

Early in my ministry of working in the church, I was involved in a sensitive counseling matter. We had a family in our church that was a victim of a prank caller. The male individual would call this particular family and direct his calls to the wife and mother of the home. He would say horrible things to her and hang up. Most of the calls would be made in the middle of the night. This activity went on for months without letting up. The police became involved and began an investigation. They placed a tap on their home phone and, unknown to the caller, they recorded all of his conversations. After a lengthy investigation, it was determined that the mystery caller was actually a young man in our church. He had been hurt by this family years earlier and this was his way of retaliating.

RELIGION ・ 8 DAYS AGO