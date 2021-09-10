CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington to place Curtis Samuel on injured reserve

By Matthew Paras
Washington Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Football Team is placing wide receiver Curtis Samuel on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next three games while dealing with a nagging groin injury. Coach Ron Rivera said Friday that Samuel‘s placement on the list would be “short term.”. The NFL carried over last...

www.washingtontimes.com

