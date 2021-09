ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The first road game of the 2021-22 season (Sunday, Oct. 3) for St. Cloud State Men's Hockey will now be played at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., against St. Thomas, as announced on Tuesday by both schools. It will be the first home game for St. Thomas as a D-I program, and the Huskies' first trip to the home of the Minnesota Wild since the 2019 NCHC Frozen Faceoff.

