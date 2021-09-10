CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Science

Caldera chronicles: Silver Gate: The Mammoth Terraces of yesteryear

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYellowstone Caldera Chronicles is a weekly column written by scientists and collaborators of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory. This week's contribution is from Michael Poland, geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey and scientist-in-charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory. A few miles south of Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park, Highway...

ladailypost.com

Daily Postcard: Bobcat Strolls Around Valles Caldera

Daily Postcard: A bobcat is spotted strolling through the Valles Caldera National Preserve (VCNP), which is home to a variety of wildlife including prairie dogs, coyotes, badgers, black bears, eastern mountain bluebirds and golden eagles. The VCNP also has the second largest elk population in New Mexico. Roughly 7,000 elk live in the Jemez Mountains with an estimated 2,000 to 2,500 in the VCNP, according to the state game and fish department. Early morning and evening hours are when animals tend to be feeding and thus are more easily seen in the VCNP. But the number and variety of animals one sees is largely a matter of luck and coincidence. Wild animals, especially females with young, are unpredictable and dangerous. Visitors should always keep a safe distance from all wildlife and use roadside pullouts and binoculars or telephoto camera lenses for safe viewing and to avoid disturbing wildlife. Source: VCNP. Courtesy/VCNP.
Independent Record

Caldera chronicles: Scientists can now 'sniff' Yellowstone gases in real time

Yellowstone Caldera Chronicles is a weekly column written by scientists and collaborators of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory. This week's contribution is from Jennifer Lewicki, research geologist with the U.S. Geological Survey in Menlo Park, California. Over the past several decades, scientists have sampled gases from all of the major thermal...
Space.com

Mystery of Grand Canyon's missing rocks may finally be solved

A mystery lies deep within the Grand Canyon: one billion years' worth of rocks have disappeared. This "Great Unconformity" has rocked the scientific community since it was first described almost 150 years ago. "Think of the red bluffs and cliffs of the Grand Canyon as Earth's history textbook," Barra Peak,...
Woman suffers significant thermal burns in Yellowstone National Park

A 19-year-old woman from Rhode Island suffered second- and third-degree burns after an incident at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park early Thursday morning. The woman is a concessions employee, according to a press release from the park issued Thursday evening. She was taken by ambulance to West Yellowstone and then life-flighted to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with burns to 5% of her body.
Disease blamed for whitefish deaths on Yellowstone River

More than 50 whitefish were found dead on the Yellowstone River following Labor Day weekend. Testing by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has found some of the fish were likely killed by proliferative kidney disease, or PKD — a condition caused by a parasite affecting salmonids, such as mountain whitefish and trout.
Fall campground closures in the Bitterroot National Forest

With the arrival of fall and seasonal changes, the Bitterroot National Forest has campground and recreation site closures and updates. In the Lake Como Recreation Area, there are many changes. The Lower Como campground will be open with services and nightly fees through Sept. 26 at $25 per night (water will be winterized sooner if temperatures start dropping). The campground will close on Sept. 27.
SFGate

Maps show where KNP Complex fires are burning in Sequoia National Park

Maps from the U.S. Forest Service show where a pair of wildfires are burning in California's Sequoia National Park, a popular tourist spot that's home to some of the world's largest trees located about 200 miles north of Los Angeles. The Paradise and Colony fires, named for locations where they...
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Search for missing YouTuber narrows as witness spots her van in Grand Teton National Park

The search for Gabby Petito is narrowing after a witness came forward to say she saw the missing YouTuber’s van on the day she was last heard from.Shannon Baker says she and her husband Russell spotted the distinctive Ford Transit Van in a parking area near Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming at about 5pm on 25 August.The sighting is being welcomed by the Petito family and investigators as potentially crucial to locating the missing YouTuber.The nationwide search has been “hindered” by Ms Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie’s refusal to cooperate with law enforcement or offer any information...
KUTV

Crews preparing giant sequoias as wildfire nears

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (KMPH) — Crews are getting the Giant Forest ready before the KNP Complex Fire reaches the famous grove of ancient trees. They are removing fuel and applying structure wrap on some of the iconic monarch sequoias that characterize the most famous area of Sequoia National Park. The wrapping can withstand high temperatures for short periods. It has been used by federal officials for years to protect sensitive areas from wildfires.
RiverBender.com

Gateway Arch Turning Off Exterior Lights For Bird Migration Season, Sept. 18-30

ST. LOUIS — The National Park Service has announced it will not illuminate the Gateway Arch at night September 18-30 due to bird migration season. “Every spring and fall, we turn off the upward lighting on the Gateway Arch exterior to avoid the possible disorienting effect on birds that migrate at night,” said Tarona Armstrong, Deputy Superintendent, Gateway Arch National Park. The exterior lights will be turned back on beginning Friday, October 1, and the monument will Continue Reading
Custer Gallatin NF unveils plans for ecotone projects

For the next 10 to 15 years the Custer Gallatin National Forest is planning three to six projects a year to cut trees, light prescribed fires and conduct other habitat restoration projects across 50 to 5,000 acres without public review. The Forest Service announced the decision this week as part...
Campground improvement project at Lake Como Sept.16-17

Bitter Root Back Country Horsemen (BRBCH) and the Bitterroot National Forest are working together at Rock Creek Horse Camp at Lake Como to do campground maintenance and improvements on Sept. 16 and 17. The work will include general cleanup, replacement of fire rings and picnic table planks, spreading new gravel...
Sale of 'A River Runs Through It' ranch north of Bozeman closes

The most expensive ranch deal in Montana history has closed, local real estate companies say. The Climbing Arrow Ranch, spanning approximately 80,000 acres in four southwest Montana counties, was sold to an undisclosed American family, two Bozeman-based real estate companies announced on Tuesday. Five distinct units of land in Madison,...
CBS Denver

Colorado Parks And Wildlife Shares Advice For Having The Most Enjoyable Leaf Peeping Adventures

DENVER (CBS4) – Leaf peeping season is in full swing and Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to make sure the people who drawn to the most scenic trails and parks leave no trace. “As we head into peak leaf-peeping season, it’s one of the busiest times of the year at our park,” Todd Farrow, Park Manager at Golden Gate Canyon State Park said in a news release. “We ask that people plan ahead, watch out for people and wildlife crossing slowly on roads and park in designated parking areas to avoid damaging vegetation.” Photo by Phyllis Jones of Denver on Oct. 1, 2011 CPW...
Hummingbirds use sense of smell to avoid insects

Montana is a summer home to five different species of hummingbirds: Anna’s, black-chinned, broad-tailed, calliope, ruby-throated and rufous. Most hummingbirds visit the western half of the state. The exception is the ruby-throated hummingbird, which is known to travel to northeastern Montana. Given how tiny they are, weighing about as much...
