Tift, mirror image Appling meet in match of undefeateds

Jackson Strickland (9) covers the ball after the Blue Devils block their second straight kick attempt by Banneker. A successful try would have tied the game at 16-16. Becky Taylor

TIFTON — If Tift County’s football team looked in a mirror, the reflection staring back might be that of the Appling County Pirates.

“It’s kind of like deja vu,” said Devils head coach Noel Dean of what he’s noticed on film. “They’re very similar to the team’s we’ve been playing.”

The sides appear very similar. Both are 3-0. Appling likes to run, has a mobile quarterback and Dean noted a “very athletic perimeter” on their defense. The Pirates even have a defensive lineman committed to the University of Georgia, Darris Smith.

Smith has height — listed at 6-foot-6 — but is not as solidly-built as Tift’s own UGA commit, Tyre West. Smith is listed as 225 pounds to West’s 280. Appling also has Smith playing on both sides of the ball, doubling him as a wide receiver.

“They’re pretty sound,” said Dean of the Bucs, rated No. 7 in Class AAA by Georgia High School Football Daily. The number of ‘A’s in Appling’s classification matters little, he said. “The top end of 3-A (AAA) isn’t much different than the bottom end of 7-A.” The Pirates definitely fall in at the top end of AAA, advancing to the quarterfinals in 2020.

Mistake-free football will be needed of the Blue Devils to compete, said Dean.

“By far, the best team we’ve played to this point.”

If Tift needed any more pressure, Dean said Appling has adjusted the school day to allow students to make the two-hour drive from Baxley. This will be Appling’s first ever game against Tift, regardless of location.

The Blue Devils earned a third win last week, topping last year’s win total, though the 29-15 finish over Banneker was closer than the score might seem. Tift blocked an extra point early in the fourth quarter that would have tied the game at 16-16.

The block was big, said Dean. It allowed Tift to maintain the lead.

“It was big,” he said. “We ended up not needing it at the end, but you never know how those things will play out.”

On the next possession, Tyler Parker zipped for a touchdown before a touchdown pass to C.J. Henley sealed Banneker’s fate.

Dean also had praise for the kicking of Antonio Gomez. Gomez, who had not played varsity football before this season, kicked a field goal last week. He’s also been handling punting duties.

The Blue Devils will go from Appling to hosting Irwin County next week. The two-time Class A public defending state champions are visiting Wilkinson County tonight. The Indians are predicted as a 38-point favorite in that contest.