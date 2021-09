Addiction recovery doesn't have to be fought alone and the Realize U 252 program wants to remind people of that through live entertainment. Realize U 252 is an addiction recovery program in New Bern and along with the CarolinaEast foundation, they are presenting a "Rock This City" concert at 5 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center to not only provide fun, but an opportunity to normalize the conversation about addiction.

