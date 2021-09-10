Allegheny Health Network Stroke Specialists Use MRI To Guide Treatment of Patients Who Suffer Strokes While Asleep
PITTSBURGH (PRWEB) September 10, 2021. Doctors at Allegheny Health Network (AHN) who specialize in the care of stroke patients are now using advanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanning to ascertain a critical piece of information about patients who wake up with stroke symptoms: the age of the stroke. Approximately 14–27 percent of all acute ischemic strokes (AIS) occur while an individual is asleep, making it difficult if not impossible for doctors to determine when the stroke began.www.mysanantonio.com
