Market to welcome Hyzer Hillbillies to stage

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Farmers’ Market will welcome the Hyzer Hillbillies to the Music at the Market stage from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. According to presenters, the group is local and includes William Duke on guitar, mandolin, banjo and dulcimer; Joseph Laureira on guitar; Gayle Brown on accordion; Jeanne Palmer on fiddle and Charles Macintosh on bass. They play a large repertoire of country, folk and roots classics peppered with their own country compositions.