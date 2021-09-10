CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos Cheerleader workout

By Joana Canals
KDVR.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people know how the Denver Broncos players train to get ready for game day but do you know how the Broncos Cheerleaders get field ready. For Orange and Blue Friday Joana Canals went to one of the cheerleader weekend workouts. They run close to 15 miles per game, 25-thousand steps and burn close to 4-thousand calories so they train hard to gain strength and endurance.

