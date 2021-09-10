'Doom Patrol' Is the Rare Superhero Show Driven by Character Instead of Saving the World

Just when you start thinking that the Doom Patrol can’t get any crazier it’s easy to be reminded that such a thought is rather foolish since OF COURSE it can. Season 3 is already looking like something that is going to feel like a giant acid trip mixed in with a superhero show and plenty of trippy images that people will have to see to believe. It sounds a little cliche, I get it, but after so many years of watching shows and movies like this the cliches are bound to run free and pop up now and again when talking about such subjects. But from the look of this trailer, it’s bound to happen that the Doom Patrol will find themselves a little out of their element once again, which is hard to imagine after all that’s happened to this point. With only two seasons safely tucked away one would kind of expect a lot more craziness to be on the way since groups such as this tend to get into a whole range of madness that plays to their unique skills and powers.

