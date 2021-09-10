'Doom Patrol' Is the Rare Superhero Show Driven by Character Instead of Saving the World
A Doom Patrol episode is not made up of epic conflicts between good and evil on a galactic scale, where the fate of the entire universe rests on the sound judgment of a proverbial hero. Of course, there’s always a healthy dose of absurd calamities found in the HBO Max series. Entire story arcs feature a menagerie of villains brandishing outlandish schemes attached to their comic book origins. However, villainy still doesn’t take center stage. In the current Hollywood boom of comic book films and television series, Doom Patrol stands out by centering the emotional journey of its heroes.collider.com
