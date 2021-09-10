CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Swagger’ Series From and Inspired by Kevin Durant Gets First Look Images and Release Date on Apple TV+

Cover picture for the articleSwagger, a new series inspired by NBA star Kevin Durant’s life, is set to globally debut next month on AppleTV+. Created by Reggie Rock Bythewood - who is also showrunner, writer, and director - and executive produced by Durant and Brian Grazer, the first season of this drama series will be comprised of 10 episodes, with the first three episodes debuting on October 29th.

