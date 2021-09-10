‘Swagger’ Series From and Inspired by Kevin Durant Gets First Look Images and Release Date on Apple TV+

It seems like only yesterday that Star Trek fans were getting their first look at Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery — and now, thanks to this year's second annual Star Trek Day, we know when to expect the next installment of what lies ahead for Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and her crew. As part of the festivities, it was announced that Star Trek: Discovery will officially premiere on Thursday, November 18, exclusively on Paramount+. And it looks like Burnham is getting pretty comfortable in the captain's chair, as seen in the new first-look image below.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO