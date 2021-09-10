CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABCs Of EVs: E For E-Pedal

Cover picture for the articleHello again, and welcome back to another busy installment of the ABC of EVs. Today we’re taking a look at the e-Pedal. So let’s do a whirlwind summary of what we actually mean by e-Pedal. Well, essentially, we’re talking about One Pedal Driving. And what that means is that you can drive the car without even having to touch the brake pedal! Yes, the car will brake itself. If you want the car to accelerate, you press the accelerator. If you want the car to slow down, then you release the accelerator. And if you want to coast along, then you simply modulate the brake pedal somewhere in between. But if you want the car to come to a complete stop, release the accelerator and the car will slow all the way down itself.

insideevs.com

YouTuber Puts Yoke Wheel In Tesla Model 3

Ever since customer deliveries began in June, the Tesla Model S Plaid has arguably been the most talked about car on the internet. However, it's not the car’s insane acceleration or impressive technology that’s caught the attention of most – instead it’s the Plaid’s yoke steering wheel. Reviewers and owners alike have praised the Plaid immensely, however the yoke wheel has often been cited as one of its few pitfalls. Labelled as clumsy and awkward to operate by many, YouTuber Cf Tesla decided to see how he would find the yoke steering wheel experience by putting one in his Model 3.
insideevs.com

2022 Kia EV6: InsideEVs First Drive And Extensive Tour

As you may already be aware, our own Kyle Conner has been spending some time in Europe thanks to IAA, as well as several other excursions. As soon as we learned that he was getting his hands on a Kia EV6, we've been eagerly awaiting his first full, in-depth test drive and tour of the upcoming electric car.
Green Car Reports

Elio Motors pivots to 150-mile Elio-E EV, gasoline version still not canceled

Last week Elio Motors put a price on a 150-mile, fully electric version of its high-efficiency, three-wheeled car: $14,900. That’s a different format—and price—than the original Elio, which still hasn’t arrived 12 years after its original announcement and 9 years after its originally anticipated arrival date. Call the company a startup only in the sense that there hasn’t yet been a product delivery.
insideevs.com

Renault MeganE E-Tech Electric Looks Great At IAA 2021

Even though a large proportion of our readers and YouTube viewers on the official InsideEVs channel are from North America, so they can’t buy vehicles that are exclusively sold in Europe, we simply couldn’t ignore the Renault MeganE E-Tech Electric when we attended IAA Mobility 2021, this year’s edition of the German auto show - it was one of the venue's most important debuts, alongside the Mercedes EQE.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda E#Pedal#Abcs#Abc#Ev#Regenerative Braking#Leafs
insideevs.com

XPeng P5 Electric Sedan Debuts With Unmatched Tech And Space

While the XPeng P7 may appeal to me as a driving enthusiast, being a vehicle designed for people who enjoy sports cars, such people don’t really consist a majority among the sedan-buying public. Most sedan buyers (electric or otherwise) these days want comfort, space, and tech, and the new XPeng P5 delivers in all those areas.
knowtechie.com

This electric car just drove 445 miles on a single charge and it wasn’t a Tesla

Lucid Motors is a company you might want to keep an eye on. They’re an upcoming electric car company that’s looking to compete directly with Tesla. And with news like this is, it’s pretty obvious that they’re looking to make a splash. The company’s first production vehicle, the Lucid Air...
Shropshire Star

New Megane E-Tech Electric kicks off next generation of Renault EVs

Fully electric model can return up to 292 miles from a single charge. Renault has released the first in a new generation of electric vehicles – the Megane E-Tech Electric. Based upon the Alliance-developed CMF-EV platform, the Megane E-Tech Electric draws inspiration from the Morphoz concept from 2019 and the Megane eVision show car of 2020.
insideevs.com

Tesla Warranty Expired? Need A New Battery Pack? Check This Out

Right to repair is so important for cases like this. Aside from range, the lack of charging infrastructure in many areas, and the high upfront cost, many people are concerned about buying an EV due to battery degradation or battery-related issues. Folks know that batteries can have problems and will eventually degrade, and they also know they're very expensive.
insideevs.com

VW ID.3 Pure: Fastest Budget Compact In Bjørn's 1,000 Km Challenge

The entry-level Volkswagen ID.3 Pure (45/48 kWh) turns out to be the fastest model - among mainstream EVs with a battery of up to around 50 kWh - in Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km (621 miles) challenge. The distance was covered in 11 hours and 5 minutes, which is marginally better...
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y Real-World Range Loss With 20-Inch Wheels

Tesla owner and YouTube influencer Tesla Canuck just published a Model Y range video that will likely appeal to many fans, as he says it provides a "definitive" and "irrefutable" answer related to how wheels impact range/efficiency. The test uses two identical Model Y Long Range crossovers, though they're wearing...
insideevs.com

Ford Explores Purpose-Built Electric Police Vehicles

Ford has announced that as part of its more than $30 billion investment in electrification through 2025, it also is exploring all-electric, purpose-built law enforcement vehicles. The first step to start development on such EVs will be tests of police vehicles based on existing EVs, like the Ford Mustang Mach-E.
thedetroitbureau.com

Is the Electric Vehicle Future Going Up in Flames?

Some Chevrolet Bolt buyers are seeking buybacks, even as General Motors continues to work on manufacturing updates with its battery supplier LG Chem, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press. The furor comes due to the risk of fires, as nearly a dozen Bolts have caught fire while parked due to faulty batteries.
insideevs.com

2022 Audi E-tron GT Quattro: Specs And Prices

The 2022 Audi e-tron GT quattro, unveiled in February 2021, is one of the latest electric cars that enters the U.S. market. The sales first started in Europe and soon should spread in the U.S. There are two versions of the Audi e-tron GT:. Audi e-tron GT quattro. Premium Plus...
insideevs.com

Kia Niro EV Leads Netherlands To 30% Plug-In Share In August 2021

In August, the passenger car market in the Netherlands was down 17% year-over-year and 36% compared to 2019, but plug-ins were able to maintain growth. The total number of new passenger plug-in registrations amounted to 6,637 (up about 17%), which is enough for 30% of the market. About two thirds...
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y Is A Moose Test Champ, No Surprise Here

Since the Tesla Model 3 nailed the moose test, and the Tesla Model S handled an impromptu, real-world moose test at night on an icy road, we could only assume the Model Y crossover would also be a moose test champion. And, as expected, the all-electric Tesla crossover performed very well, even with multiple attempts.
insideevs.com

Tesla FSD V10 Released, Impresses Testers With Its Improvements

Elon Musk’s announcement that Tesla would be rolling out version 10 of its Full Self-Driving software seems to have been accurate, a version the Tesla CEO calls ‘mind-blowing’ for the improvements it brings. It’s still not available for regular Tesla drivers, only those who are official beta testers, but Musk did promise that version 10 was probably going to spawn a public release version soon (according to Musk, it's around two weeks away).
insideevs.com

Video Reveals Multitude Of Tesla Model Y Castings At Giga Texas

Thanks to a leaked video posted on YouTube by Teslarati journalist Joey Klender, we see an onslaught of Tesla Model Y castings piled up inside the automaker's upcoming Gigafactory in Autin, Texas. This isn't the first time we've seen Model Y parts at the factory that's not yet open for production, but the number of castings has grown significantly.
insideevs.com

Lucid Air EPA Range Rating Amazes At Up To 520 Miles

Lucid Group has announced the official EPA range ratings for several first versions of the Lucid Air luxury sedan, which is expected to enter the U.S. market later this year. The results are spectacularly high. The top of the line Lucid Air Dream Edition Range with 19" wheels has a range of 520 miles (837 km)! That's the first rating beyond 500 miles, and it's more than 100 miles above the Tesla Model S Long Range (currently at 405 miles/652 km).
insideevs.com

Can Other Automakers Team Up To Tackle Tesla?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
