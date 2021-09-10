ABCs Of EVs: E For E-Pedal

Hello again, and welcome back to another busy installment of the ABC of EVs. Today we’re taking a look at the e-Pedal. So let’s do a whirlwind summary of what we actually mean by e-Pedal. Well, essentially, we’re talking about One Pedal Driving. And what that means is that you can drive the car without even having to touch the brake pedal! Yes, the car will brake itself. If you want the car to accelerate, you press the accelerator. If you want the car to slow down, then you release the accelerator. And if you want to coast along, then you simply modulate the brake pedal somewhere in between. But if you want the car to come to a complete stop, release the accelerator and the car will slow all the way down itself.