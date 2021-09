The next game Matt Nagy coaches for the Bears will be his 50th regular-season contest. And yet, we don’t have a good feel for his team’s offensive identity. That isn’t a good sign for the fourth-year head coach. And it certainly isn’t encouraging to hear a newcomer to Nagy’s offense drag his system for the second time (remember the first?) in as many years. But it’s never too late for a rebrand. And with that in mind, here’s a friendly suggestion: Make David Montgomery the focal point of this offense.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO