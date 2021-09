STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two former Stockton police officers were on the other side of the law, indicted Friday on assault charges for the alleged beating of a teen last December. Both officers will report to jail Saturday morning. San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar announced the case is being referred to the Department of Justice for civil rights violations, but the family of Stockton teen Devin Carter still claimed a small victory Friday over the local police department. “Not many people who go through police brutality or get shot by police survive,” Carter said. Nine months ago, Carter begged for his life....

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO