Montezuma Audubon schedules annual youth hunts

The Montezuma Audubon Center has scheduled its 14th annual Robert F. DeRoo Memorial Youth Pheasant and Waterfowl Hunts to celebrate conservation through hunting. The waterfowl hunt will take place Saturday, Oct. 2, followed by the pheasant hunt Saturday, Oct. 9. A Waterfowl Hunter Education Course for youth ages 12-15 will also be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, followed immediately by a safety meeting and dinner at the center.