VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – City County Health District in Valley City would like to recognize the Barnes County Commissioners: Bill Carlblom, Pete Paulson, Cindy Schwehr, Vicky Lovell and Shawn Olauson for their continued leadership and support in the fight against COVID-19. The Commissioners are all fully vaccinated and strongly recommend masking on County property when social distancing is not possible.