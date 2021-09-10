What some Wild players were up to this summer

Before we are knee-deep, wading through the endless pile of NHL games and Minnesota Wild content (found here at Hockey Wilderness dot com), enjoying all the news, lineups, transactions, it might be just a perfect time to reflect on the off-season. Sit back and just ponder what life might have been like for the players of our favorite hockey team. What did they get up to? How were they spending their first true off-season in almost two years? These are the questions we are going to attempt to answer.