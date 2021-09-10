CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

What some Wild players were up to this summer

By Thomas P. Williams
hockeywilderness.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore we are knee-deep, wading through the endless pile of NHL games and Minnesota Wild content (found here at Hockey Wilderness dot com), enjoying all the news, lineups, transactions, it might be just a perfect time to reflect on the off-season. Sit back and just ponder what life might have been like for the players of our favorite hockey team. What did they get up to? How were they spending their first true off-season in almost two years? These are the questions we are going to attempt to answer.

www.hockeywilderness.com

Comments / 0

Related
hockeywilderness.com

Questions facing the Minnesota Wild in 2021-2022

We are approaching the start of a brand new 82-game season. Players are leaving their home countries and states to join the team here in Minnesota. Some are coming from up north or around the corner. We see the fresh sheet of ice as we get excited for another season to start. There's excitement surrounding the state of hockey. Now we look at some questions that need to be answered or will be answered throughout the season.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Marcus Foligno
hockeywilderness.com

Top 25 Under 25: Menacing Marat Khusnutdinov launched to No. 9

Marat Khusnutdinov comes in at number nine on our writers’ ranking of the Minnesota Wild youth, but could probably have climbed even higher if the writers were to vote again today. Since the start of the KHL season, Khusnutdinov has a goal and three assists in five games, earning Rookie of the Week honors.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Top 25 Under 25: Connor Dewar is as steady as it gets at No. 10

A few years into his career with the Minnesota Wild organization, Connor Dewar continues to take steps forward in his development. They may be baby steps, but it’s progress nonetheless. A third-round pick in the 2018 draft, the 22-year old has developed into a bit of a utility man for...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wilderness Walk: Inching closer

We are just a few weeks away from the beginning of the regular season and training camp is right around the corner. Hopefully some more news happens, but here we are, just hanging out. Speaking of hanging out, the Minnesota Wild are and might not be anywhere near contending but...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Bat#Hockey Player#Instagram A#The Minnesota Wild
985thesportshub.com

Report: Zdeno Chara signs free agency deal, will play 24th NHL season

Zdeno Chara isn’t ready to hang up the skates quite yet. At 44-years-old, the former Bruins captain was the oldest player in the NHL last season, his 23rd in the league. On Saturday, Chara signed a one-year deal with the New York Islanders, as first reported by Kevin Weeks of ESPN. The financial terms of the deal were not announced.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wild release prospect showcase roster, schedule

The Minnesota Wild were left in the dust while other teams organized their handful of prospect showcase tournaments around the league, but they at least found a home with the Chicago Blackhawks and are doing just a quasi tournament involving just the two clubs at TRIA Rink in St. Paul, Minn.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Wild GM admits 'some obstacles' in Kirill Kaprizov extension talks

NHL training camps will open next week across the league and a few top young players still don't have new contracts. In Ottawa, Brady Tkachuk remains an RFA, with Elliotte Friedman reporting last week that the team is offering something similar to Thomas Chabot's eight-year, $8 million AAV deal. Sportsnet's Wayne Scanlan also reported that Tkachuk is back in the city at least.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wilderness Walk: Heading to Duluth

It’s been a long time, but the Minnesota Wild will be heading to Duluth for some relaxation and practice before the season gets going. After the final preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks, they will be heading to their quasi vacation home before heading down to southern California to face the Anaheim Ducks in their season opener.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
hockeywilderness.com

Wilderness Walk: Spurgeon discusses 2021-22 roster

Minnesota Wild captain Jared Spurgeon spills his guts about the new make-up of the roster and if he thinks he is going to gel with Alex Goligoski and the rest of the new blue line. [NHL dot com]. A very hyped-up prospect, Marat Khusnutdinov rises to the No. 9 spot...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Top 25 Under 25: Adam Beckman moves up to No. 8

For Minnesota Wild fans, the idea of a prospect living up to what they thought they would be on draft night is rare. Every year, Adam Beckman appears to be one of few unicorns that Minnesota sports fans deserve: A prospect that performs above what they were projected to do. While maybe not to the level of Kirill Kaprizov, Beckman has shown incredible growth since the Wild called his name in the third round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Rossi determined to make Wild’s roster out of camp

Marco Rossi settled some nerves on Wednesday. After the first practice during the Minnesota Wild’s rookie showcase this week, he was able to speak freely to the media about his traumatic and stressful year. Overcoming a heart condition caused by his COVID-19 diagnosis and going through the experience of not...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wilderness Walk: Wild nationally televised games announced

With new broadcast partners, there’s a new interest in the NHL’s schedule on national television and specifically what teams are given the spotlight. Well the Minnesota Wild will have a total of 13 games broadcasted across the country. While technically it is 13, there will only be eight games that...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Calen Addison talks making roster, NHL debut, Jordie Benn signing

Calen Addison is in an awkward position. The Minnesota Wild prospect was able to make his NHL debut last season during the weird COVID-riddled campaign but is now set on the backburner, trying extremely hard to make a spot in the lineup after an offseason where the team signed four free agent defenseman.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy