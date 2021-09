LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Eligible Californians will have the opportunity to cast a ballot and make their voice heard in the upcoming California Gubernatorial Recall Election. All California active registered voters will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the September 14, 2021 recall election. Your county elections office will begin mailing ballots by August 16, 2021. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) The recall ballot will ask two questions: 1) Do you want to recall Governor Newsom? And 2) if the governor is recalled, who do you want to replace him? RELATED: See what will be on your ballot If 50% or more of voters...

