For the first time in 14 years this evening, an undefeated Chillicothe (Mo.) HS varsity football Hornets team will take the field against a Maryville Spoofhounds squad which is winless. For the first time in 16 years, that clash will come with CHS also owning at least one victory to go with its zero losses and the inverse for Maryville – at least one loss along with no triumphs.