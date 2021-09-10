Far Cry 6 Post-Launch Roadmap Revealed, Includes Free Rambo and Stranger Things Missions

Far Cry 6 is just around the corner and Ubisoft has revealed their plans for additional content. In addition to the Season Pass’s three DLC episodes that delve into the minds of legendary Far Cry villains: Vaas Montengero, Pagan Min and Joseph Seed, all played by their original actor. These episodes will each center on a different villain as they try to escape the horrors of their own minds in a “die and retry” experience inspired by the roguelite genre. Each episode is included in the Season Pass which is included in the Far Cry 6 Gold, Ultimate and Collector Editions and is available for individual purchase for $39.99. These episodes can be played solo or with a friend even if the friend doesn’t own the Season Pass, and the release schedule is Episode 1: “Vaas: Insanity” in November, Episode 2: “Pagan: Control” in January and Episode 3: “Joseph: Collapse” in March.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO