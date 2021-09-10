CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Far Cry 6 Post-Launch Roadmap Revealed, Includes Free Rambo and Stranger Things Missions

Cover picture for the articleFar Cry 6 is still around a month away, but Ubisoft has already released its full post-launch roadmap. As we previously heard, the game will feature a series of paid DLCs featuring iconic Far Cry villains from the past, including Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed, as well as a remastered version of Far Cry: Blood Dragon. That said, Ubisoft has also revealed some intriguing free DLC as well, including crossover missions featuring Danny Trejo, Rambo, and Stranger Things (quite the random lineup). You can check out a Far Cry 6 post-launch trailer, below.

Free Far Cry 6 DLC Plans Revealed | GameSpot News

In this video, DeVante talks about Far Cry 6’s free post-launch DLC plans that include crossover missions with Danny Trejo, Rambo, and Stranger Things. The roadmap also includes free weekly insurgency missions and events called Special Operations. God of War: Ragnarok’s Tyr shocks fans on social media after his height...
Far Cry 6 - Post Launch Overview Trailer

Watch the trailer for a look at what to expect with Far Cry 6's post-launch content, which brings the Season Pass featuring three DLC episodes. Additionally, free content such as weekly insurgencies, and more, will also be available. Deliver delicious tacos across Yara with Danny Trejo, fight the Yaran military with an impostor Rambo, and rescue Chorizo from the Upside Down with the Stranger Things crossover. Play weekly insurgencies and special ops missions for free from day one. Put yourself in the shoes of Vaas, Pagan Min, and Father Joseph and relive their origin stories in a new roguelite game mode with the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, available late 2021.
Far Cry 6 overview trailer includes never-before-seen gameplay and story details

With Far Cry 6 releasing next month on 7 October, Ubisoft has put together a new trailer providing a general overview of what players can expect from the game. The trailer includes some entirely brand new gameplay and story details, fleshing out main character Dani Rojas and her role, as well as villain Antón Castillo (played by Giancarlo Esposito) and his plans for the island of Yara.
Far Cry 6 Post-Launch Overview Trailer Details Free Content, Season Pass, and More

With Far Cry 6 now less than a month away from launch, Ubisoft has kicked the game’s marketing into gear. Several new details about the game have been revealed in the last couple of weeks, most recently with a comprehensive overview trailer, not to mention roughly an hour of gameplay of the game’s Xbox Series X version being shown off. Now, another new trailer goes over what you should expect from Far Cry 6’s post-launch support.
Far Cry 6 PS5 File Size Revealed

With Far Cry 6 only a month away, we are beginning to learn more and more details about this next entry in Ubisoft’s iconic franchise. In this latest info drop, we now know the Far Cry 6 PS5 file size, the details of which is sure to be helpful for those who will be playing this game on the PlayStation 5. Check out the details below.
Far Cry 3 goes free on the Ubisoft Store

One month ahead of the release of Far Cry 6, Ubisoft has made Far Cry 3 free for everyone until September 11. Just click here to pop around to the Ubisoft Store, select the standard edition of the game—the deluxe will still set you back $30—and then mash the "get it for free" button.
The Far Cry 6 content roadmap includes free and paid content

Ubisoft has just revealed an extensive look at its post-launch content roadmap for Far Cry 6. In familiar fashion to recent Far Cry entries, Far Cry 6 will feature a mix of free updates and paid content with its season pass model. Releasing on October 7 for PC and all...
Ubisoft Details Far Cry 6 Post Launch Content Roadmap

Far Cry 6 is just around the corner and Ubisoft has revealed their plans for additional content. In addition to the Season Pass’s three DLC episodes that delve into the minds of legendary Far Cry villains: Vaas Montengero, Pagan Min and Joseph Seed, all played by their original actor. These episodes will each center on a different villain as they try to escape the horrors of their own minds in a “die and retry” experience inspired by the roguelite genre. Each episode is included in the Season Pass which is included in the Far Cry 6 Gold, Ultimate and Collector Editions and is available for individual purchase for $39.99. These episodes can be played solo or with a friend even if the friend doesn’t own the Season Pass, and the release schedule is Episode 1: “Vaas: Insanity” in November, Episode 2: “Pagan: Control” in January and Episode 3: “Joseph: Collapse” in March.
Following Horizon: Forbidden West Controversy, Ubisoft Reiterates Far Cry 6 Is A Free Upgrade

After last week's news that Horizon: Forbidden West wouldn't be getting a free next-gen upgrade - a decision which was quickly reversed - Sony then came forward and said future games will require a one-time £10/$10 charge to upgrade from PS4 to PS5. Coming off the back end of that controversy, Ubisoft has now reiterated that Far Cry 6 will be a free upgrade for all next-gen owners.
Far Cry 3 is Free for PC for a Limited Time

Ubisoft announced that Far Cry 3 is currently available for free and players can get a PC free copy until September 11, 2021. Far Cry 3 is free on Ubisoft Connect PC and you claim a free copy from September 7 to September 11 at 8.30 AM local time. You...
Far Cry 6’s free post-launch DLC features Rambo and Danny Trejo

Ubisoft already announced that Far Cry 6 will be getting DLC that let you play as the franchise’s most famous villains, but now the publisher has revealed that free DLC is also on the way after launch too. Headlining the free updates are three DLC missions that will crossover with famous actors or franchises from popular culture.
Far Cry 6 DLC Includes Classic Villains, Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon, Blood Dragon Item Set, And Insurgencies

Ubisoft has blown the lid off the full Far Cry 6 DLC lineup, which includes a bunch of paid-for and free content, many of which is part of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass. As previously confirmed, players will be able to step into the role of classic Far Cry bad guys such as Vaas, Pegan Min, and Joseph Seed. These are described as ‘die and retry’ missions where the villains have to survive the horrors of their own minds.
Ubisoft Has Some Pretty Crazy Post-Launch Plans For Far Cry 6

Ubisoft has announced the post-launch content for Far Cry 6, including a mixture of free and paid DLC. No matter which path you choose, it looks as though you're going to be in for a pretty insane time. Let's start with the free content. Three packs have been announced, bringing...
Play Far Cry 3 Free on PC Ahead of Far Cry 6

Far Cry 3 is one of the most popular open-world games ever, especially when it released, and you can grab it for free on PC for a limited time. Far Cry 6 is scheduled to release next month, which means it's the perfect time to jump into one of the most popular entries of Ubisoft's long-running open-world franchise. For anyone that has already played Far Cry 3 in the past, it's a good time for some nostalgia before the next big game in the series.
The best Far Cry game is now free-to-keep

While we’re still over here trying to convince Ubisoft that Far Cry 1’s Trigens were a good idea actually, the game that set the modern tone for the series is now free-to-keep. Sure, Far Cry 3 may have put us on a track of too-edgy storytelling and an overreliance on charismatic villains, but it also brought us a tradition of creative mission design and satisfying loops of exploration and combat. If you missed out before, it’s still worth going back.
Far Cry 6 free PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade confirmed

Far Cry 6 will offer free new-gen upgrades for players on both PlayStation and Xbox. Ubisoft has confirmed that its new chaotic shooter will offer free upgrades for players on both console platforms. So whether you're buying Far Cry 6 on PS4 or Xbox One when it launches next month in October, you're guaranteed a free upgrade to the PS5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S version of the game, no matter which edition of the game you purchase.
6 Exciting New Things in Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 takes place on the exotic and politically turbulent island of Yara, ruled by dictator Anton Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito. From resolver warfare to animal companions, here are 6 exciting new things in Far Cry 6. Sponsored by Ubisoft.
Far Cry 3 is going free this week, and you have four days to claim a copy

Do you know what the definition of insanity is? Giving out occasional free games via your game launcher and expecting it to lead to greatly increased sales. Or maybe it’s that other thing. Look, Far Cry 3 came out nearly nine years ago, so you’ve probably played it by now. Good news if you haven’t, though. Far Cry 3 is being given away for the sweet price of nothing over on Ubisoft’s website. You have from now until September 11 to grab the game. Anyone who’s been snapping up Ubisoft’s free offerings over the years will possibly also have Blood Dragon in their library as well, since that was free for a bit years ago.
