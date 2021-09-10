'Unbelievably special': Josh Heupel didn't take his first Vol Walk for granted

What Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said Wednesday during his appearance on the weekly SEC Coaches Teleconference:. “Excited to get an opportunity to play this weekend. Just finished up our Wednesday practice here this morning and looking forward to finishing off this week with our players and get ready for a great game on Saturday. Excited about this football game. I said it at the beginning of the week, it’s a unique opportunity. Two programs getting an opportunity (to honor) someone who had a huge impact on the foundation of the programs in Coach (Johnny) Majors. And just looking forward to the opportunity to play in this ballgame celebrating him. It’s something that our players are excited about as well.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO